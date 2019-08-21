Minor killed by Brussels police car while crossing street

A 17-year-old was hit and killed by a police car as he crossed a street in central Brussels. Credit: Google Street View

A 17-year-old died on the spot after he was hit by a police car who was chasing a gang of thieves through central Brussels on Tuesday.

The incident saw police officers and emergency response teams unsuccessfully attempt to resuscitate the minor, who died on the street.

“He was hit by a police car that was riding through there. The vehicle was on a mission to find a gang of thieves,” Olivier Slosse, spokesperson for the Brussels-Ixelles police zone said, according to BX1.

The incident took place as the victim was crossing the street on Rue Ravenstein, near the Parc de Bruxelles and fine arts centre BOZAR.

An investigation into the minor’s death will be conducted by the public prosecutor together with a different police zone in order to guarantee neutrality, the spokesperson told the outlet.

“We regret this dramatic event and we wish to offer our condolences to the family of the victim,” the spokesperson said.

No information has been released regarding the identity of the minor, nor of the circumstances leading to the incident.

Unconfirmed reports by Bruzz say that the minor was fleeing from a police inspection, with agents chasing after him through the nearby Galerie Ravenstein.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times