 
Minor killed by Brussels police car while crossing street
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019
Latest News:
Koen Van Gerven to step down as boss...
6.1 million provided for the restoration of art-deco...
Minor killed by Brussels police car while crossing...
Minor charged with manslaughter after stabbing DJ with...
Reynders tipped as Belgian commissioner, but one more...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 August 2019
    Koen Van Gerven to step down as boss of Bpost
    6.1 million provided for the restoration of art-deco Belgian pier (photos)
    Minor killed by Brussels police car while crossing street
    Minor charged with manslaughter after stabbing DJ with beer glass
    Reynders tipped as Belgian commissioner, but one more name needed
    Belgian police uniform on sale in Portuguese shop
    Over a dozen banned from swimming pools after harassment incidents
    Suicide confirmed as cause of woman’s death at ULB campus
    Researchers prove link between drought in the South and heat in Europe
    Those against the backstop want a border re-established in Ireland: Donald Tusk
    Climate groups beef up leaders’ security after violence at Pukkelpop
    Fire in Schaerbeek: market food products must be destroyed
    Eden Hazard’s injury is healing faster than expected
    Aperitif planned on Rue de la Loi to discuss the air quality in Brussels
    Several shops to be opened at Docks Bruxsel shopping centre 
    Belgian couple perish during mountain hike in Tyrol
    Migrants jump from the Open Arms to try to swim to Lampedusa
    Schaerbeek fire: four people evacuated to hospital 
    Flemish bosses call for fairer taxation, greening
    Belgian mayor files slander complaint against far-right party
    View more

    Minor killed by Brussels police car while crossing street

    Wednesday, 21 August 2019
    A 17-year-old was hit and killed by a police car as he crossed a street in central Brussels. Credit: Google Street View

    A 17-year-old died on the spot after he was hit by a police car who was chasing a gang of thieves through central Brussels on Tuesday.

    The incident saw police officers and emergency response teams unsuccessfully attempt to resuscitate the minor, who died on the street.

    “He was hit by a police car that was riding through there. The vehicle was on a mission to find a gang of thieves,” Olivier Slosse, spokesperson for the Brussels-Ixelles police zone said, according to BX1.

    The incident took place as the victim was crossing the street on Rue Ravenstein, near the Parc de Bruxelles and fine arts centre BOZAR.

    An investigation into the minor’s death will be conducted by the public prosecutor together with a different police zone in order to guarantee neutrality, the spokesperson told the outlet.

    “We regret this dramatic event and we wish to offer our condolences to the family of the victim,” the spokesperson said.

    No information has been released regarding the identity of the minor, nor of the circumstances leading to the incident.

    Unconfirmed reports by Bruzz say that the minor was fleeing from a police inspection, with agents chasing after him through the nearby Galerie Ravenstein.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job