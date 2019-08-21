 
    Brussels more attractive for start-ups than London, Paris or Berlin

    Wednesday, 21 August 2019
    Belgium outranks many other European hubs. Credit: Free use

    A very large majority (90%) of start-ups active in Brussels consider the city to be more attractive and encouraging to entrepreneurship than other capitals and innovation centres like Paris, London or Berlin.

    This emerged from the study ‘European Start-up Survey’ conducted by the consultancy company PwC and published on Wednesday. Nearly nine out of ten start-ups (87%) in any case confirm having no intention of moving their operations to another country, a rate clearly superior to the European average of 59%.

    Brussels start-ups particularly appreciate (87%) the quality of the computer infrastructure and offer of support proposed to them.

    Other rated innovation centres such as Paris (67%), Berlin (88%) and London (87%) fare less well in the event than the Belgian capital. Amsterdam and Zurich (both 93%) are on the other hand just ahead in terms of ease of starting a business, while Oslo (97%) and Stockholm (100%) rank best in the ratings.

    Winning customers, recruitment of qualified staff and access to capital nonetheless remain major challenges for the new businesses set up in Brussels that have resulted in the Belgian capital becoming a major international hub for new enterprises.

    The Brussels Times

