 
Public health in Belgian cities threatened by high noise levels
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 August, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian restaurant named No.1 place for fries in...
Non-organic meat imported under ‘bio’ label into Belgium...
Thousands to attend a beach party to wave...
Public health in Belgian cities threatened by high...
Climate concerns see over a quarter of Belgians...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 August 2019
    Belgian restaurant named No.1 place for fries in Europe
    Non-organic meat imported under ‘bio’ label into Belgium
    Thousands to attend a beach party to wave goodbye to Britain
    Public health in Belgian cities threatened by high noise levels
    Climate concerns see over a quarter of Belgians change flying habits
    Belgium in Brief: Election hate messages, bank scams and tourist accidents abroad
    Lead in water: police reach agreement to address contaminated water in Brussels barracks
    Twice as many hate messages recorded during election period
    Vlaams Belang spent € 3.2 million to finance election campaign
    Far-right party wants to let pregnant women park in handicapped spots
    Fan zone created for Belgian women’s football home games
    Minimum wage for working prisoners raised by government
    Parents up in arms over back to school costs
    Police warn of phone scams with bank card readers
    Belgian tourists heavily burned after boat explodes
    Belgian schoolchildren unharmed after highway chain collision crash
    Facebook’s digital currency under European Commission scrutiny
    Schaerbeek residents file suit against future Dutch-language school
    European Open: Andy Murray will play in the Antwerp tournament
    Brussels pays tribute to victims of terrorism
    View more

    Public health in Belgian cities threatened by high noise levels

    Thursday, 22 August 2019
    A traffic jam on a motorway near Antwerp, Belgium. Credit: Ruben Holthuijsen/CC BY 2.0.

    The levels of noise in cities across Belgium and Europe regularly surpass the frequencies considered as healthy, according to city statistics.

    Residents of Belgian cities, such as Brussels, Ghent, and Antwerp, have become so used to high noise levels that they often are not aware of the negative impact noise pollution has on health.

    Noise is unhealthily loud when it goes above an average of 53 decibels per day, according to the standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    In 2016, 142,000 people in Antwerp were exposed to an average noise level of more than 55 decibels, reports New Mobility.

    In 2017, 431,000 people in the Brussels Region were exposed to noise levels between 65 and 75 decibels according to the Brussels Environment Administration (BEA). A BEA survey carried out in the same year suggested that nearly half of Brussels residents feel the effects of noise on their health, reported Eltis.

    In Paris, 9 out of 10.1 million residents are exposed to noise levels that exceed WHO standards.

    High noise levels cause the body to increase blood pressure, produce adrenaline and stress hormones, and accelerate the heart rate. Research from the WHO suggests that noise pollution can be linked to cardiovascular disease, stress as well as insomnia.

    Hidden noises, such as those with a frequency of 20 hertz, have a similarly negative impact on public health. The “most harmful hearing problems are even caused by tones that we cannot hear” says the Professor of Audiology at the University of Ghent, Bart Vinck. He continued to say that “they have an immediate impact on the heart, veins, and even lungs”.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times 

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job