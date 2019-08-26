Mankini-wearing man rides e-scooter through Brussels tunnel...

A man wearing nothing more than a bright-green mankini was filmed whizzing onboard an e-scooter through a vehicle tunnel in Brussels in an apparent publicity stunt at the weekend.

Footage of the feat was shared on the social media profile of Jump IT, a stunt school based in the municipality of Anderlecht, and whose handle was the only other thing seen on the man.

On its Facebook page, the school said the video had been sent to it by one of its “fans,” who was “apparently a little crazy.”

hahahahahahahhahahahahaha Un fan (apparemment un peu fou) nous a envoyé cette vidéo pour nous exprimer tout son amour pour Jump iT…🤣🤣🤣Même si on en demandaient pas autant, on étaient obligé de l'a partager ! 🤣🤣🤣BON WEEKEND A TOUS 🤣🤣🤣 Posted by Jump IT on Saturday, August 24, 2019

The footage appeared to be captured from a car riding closely behind the man, who, throughout the video, is only shown from his backside as he scoots in and out of Tunnel Botanique wearing the green sling swimsuit.

The incident on Sunday marks the second time since June that a person has been caught on film breaking traffic regulations and riding an electric scooter through a traffic tunnel.

