 
Mankini-wearing man rides e-scooter through Brussels tunnel
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 26 August, 2019
Latest News:
Cancer treatments cost over a billion euros in...
Cocaine record seizures in 2018 for more than...
Mankini-wearing man rides e-scooter through Brussels tunnel...
Indecent assault and exhibitionism reported during ‘largest dress...
Amid rising tensions, Youth for Climate co-founder will...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 26 August 2019
    Cancer treatments cost over a billion euros in reimbursements
    Cocaine record seizures in 2018 for more than 2.5 billion euros
    Mankini-wearing man rides e-scooter through Brussels tunnel
    Indecent assault and exhibitionism reported during ‘largest dress up party in Belgium’
    Amid rising tensions, Youth for Climate co-founder will leave group leadership
    Man filmed in dangerous climb up tallest belfry in Belgium
    Police look for suspects in vandalism of Manneken Pis statue
    Belgian designer completes coat in marathon 12 hours in Russian fashion championships
    A thousand tourists evacuated due to fires in Greece
    European Union will retaliate if US taxes French wine
    Increase of illegal medication in Belgium
    Belgium’s federal justice looking to recruit judicial officers
    Majority of checks on undocumented immigrants in Belgium carried out in Flanders
    Belgians take more risks on holiday, death toll at record high
    EU warns Brazil inaction on Amazon fires could threaten trade deal
    Reynders gets nomination as new EU Commissioner
    300 million earmarked to renovate Brussels’ sewer system
    Vlaams Belang outspends other parties on online advertising
    Overworked cafe owners in Lillo have found a buyer
    Music temple Ancienne Belgique to get a facelift
    View more

    Mankini-wearing man rides e-scooter through Brussels tunnel

    Monday, 26 August 2019
    A man in a sling swimsuit was filmed riding an e-scooter through a Brussels tunnel. Credit: Jump IT/Facebook screenshoot.

    A man wearing nothing more than a bright-green mankini was filmed whizzing onboard an e-scooter through a vehicle tunnel in Brussels in an apparent publicity stunt at the weekend.

    Footage of the feat was shared on the social media profile of Jump IT, a stunt school based in the municipality of Anderlecht, and whose handle was the only other thing seen on the man.

    On its Facebook page, the school said the video had been sent to it by one of its “fans,” who was “apparently a little crazy.”

    hahahahahahahhahahahahaha

    Un fan (apparemment un peu fou) nous a envoyé cette vidéo pour nous exprimer tout son amour pour Jump iT…🤣🤣🤣Même si on en demandaient pas autant, on étaient obligé de l'a partager ! 🤣🤣🤣BON WEEKEND A TOUS 🤣🤣🤣

    Posted by Jump IT on Saturday, August 24, 2019

    The footage appeared to be captured from a car riding closely behind the man, who, throughout the video, is only shown from his backside as he scoots in and out of Tunnel Botanique wearing the green sling swimsuit.

    The incident on Sunday marks the second time since June that a person has been caught on film breaking traffic regulations and riding an electric scooter through a traffic tunnel.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job