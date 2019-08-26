6,500 visitors and 60 breweries attend BXLBeerFest in Brussels

American Breweries such as de garde brewing were also present at the festival. Credit: Jules Johnston/ The Brussels Times

Organisers report that 6,500 people were present at the third edition of BXLBeerFest, an increase on the 5,200 attendees in 2018.

The latest edition of the craft beer festival was held on Saturday and Sunday at Tour & Taxis and saw over 400 artisan beers coming from 60 craft breweries from Belgium, Europe and worldwide.

“We are very pleased with the improvement because attendance reached 6,500 visitors (5,200 in 2018),” Vincent Callut, one of the organizers told The Brussels Times. “The return of the participating brewers and visitors is very positive,” he added.

Breweries in attendance included Brasserie Cantillon (BE), Brouwerij ‘t Verzet (BE), Brussels Beer Project (BE), Gueuzerie Tilquin (BE), Burning Sky (UK), Vic Brewery (ES) La P’tite Maiz (FR), de Garde (USA), Dunham (CA), Sagrin (IT), Hof Ten Dormaal (BE), Walhalla (NL), Alewife (USA), Kemker (DE), Bierol (AT).

Visitor nationalities were just as eclectic, with people from across the world in attendance of the event, which closed at 8:00 PM on Sunday.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times