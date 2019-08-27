Sinkhole shuts down Brussels street to vehicle traffic...

A water leaked caused a sinkhole to appear in the municipality of Etterbeek. Credit: Etterbeek/Facebook

A sinkhole that appeared on a street in the municipality of Etterbeek on Monday will close it down to vehicle traffic until the end of the week, local officials announced.

On a Facebook post, the municipality said that Rue Sneessens was completely inaccessible to vehicles after a water leak caused the road to collapse.

Etterbek officials said that the street could still be accessed on foot, adding that water management company Vivaqua intervened rapidly after the incident was reported.

Attention, la rue Sneessens actuellement inaccessible en raison d’un effondrement de voire.En raison d’une fuite… Posted by Etterbeek on Monday, August 26, 2019

The sinkhole appeared at the street’s number 18, the officials’ announcement, posted at around 2:00 PM, said.

In order to find the source of the leak, the workers had to further break the street open, with the gaping hole now taking up most of the street’s width.

Works are expected to be completed at the end of the week, and officials said that two street drains would also be replaced in the process.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times