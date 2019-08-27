Brussels driver killed by police fire during car chase

A man shot by police during a car chase in northern Brussels has died in the hospital. Credit: © Belga

An unidentified man has died in the hospital after he was shot by police during a car chase in Brussels in the early hours of Tuesday.

The man was fleeing from officers from the Brussels-Ixelles police zone by car with another passenger after the officers were called to carry out an intervention at 5:30 AM, according to reports in Belgian media.

“The officers opened fire and the driver was hit,” police zone spokesperson Olivier Slosse told the outlet. “One of the officers called the emergency services to the spot.”

The chase started in Boulevard Dixmude, north of the central Dansaert district, with the suspects fleeing in the direction of the Chaussée de Ninove in Molenbeek.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken into police custody, with the spokesperson saying that he was being questioned.

The causes that led to the police intervention or the car chase have not been explained, but areas surrounding the Chaussée de Ninove were partially closed to the public, according to reports.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times