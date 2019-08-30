Brussels strikes down KFC’s plans to open second venue in city

Current plans by fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to open a new restaurant in Brussels cannot go forward because they are not in line with regulations, regional authorities in Brussels said.

The news strikes down an appeal by the American company to an initial refusal from municipal authorities in Ixelles, which blocked plans for a new KFC shop in Chaussée d’Ixelles, saying there were already “too many fast-food chains” in the busy high street.

The cabinet of Brussels’ mobility and public works minister, Pascal Smet, distanced themselves from the municipality’s reasoning, citing building regulations as the main reason for its refusal.

“The building has not been sufficiently adapted to guarantee accessibility for people with reduced mobility,” Mathias Dobbels, cabinet spokesperson said, adding: “KFC’s plans are therefore not in line with the legislation.”

The fast-food chain was seeking to open up shop in a building that is today occupied by a branch of ING bank.

Dobbels said that if KFC “adjusted their plans,” they could submit a new application for review.

“The municipality of Ixelles can refuse, but the appeal would end up with us again,” he said.

“We have clearly indicated what constitutes a ground for refusal for us and what doesn’t,” he said, adding that if the municipality refused the opening on the same grounds, they “would not accept it.”

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times