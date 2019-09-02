 
Around 20 school streets open in Brussels for the new academic year
Monday, 02 September, 2019
    Monday, 02 September 2019
    Around 20 school streets open in Brussels for the new academic year

    Monday, 02 September 2019
    Eventually Once this happens, 12 of the 19 municipalities in the Brussels Region will then have at least one school street. Credit: Belga

    As the new school year begins in Belgium, nineteen school streets were officially opened on Monday in the Brussels Region, according to figures obtained by the Belga Agency from Brussels Mobility.

    These school streets see motorised traffic temporarily prohibited every day at the start and end of the school day, allowing safer access to the schools located there.

    During the time only vulnerable road users (VRU) – often translated as “weak” road users – can use the road in an effort to improve safety around schools, air quality and more user-friendly contacts.

    A VRU is defined as “non-motorised road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists as well as motorcyclists and persons with disabilities or reduced mobility and orientation”.

    Residents of the roads can drive through during these times, as long as they maintain a low speed.

    Long term plans

    Six of these 19 school streets are already finalised: four are located on the territory of Schaerbeek, one in Brussels city and one in Saint-Josse.

    Thirteen streets are in the test phase, a necessary step before considering to make it sustainable.

    Five more tests will be launched in the coming months, Belga reports.

    Once this happens, 12 of the 19 municipalities in the Brussels Region will then have at least one school street.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

