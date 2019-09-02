 
Municipalities left behind as Brussels unveils no-parking zones for e-scooters
Monday, 02 September, 2019
    Municipalities left behind as Brussels unveils no-parking zones for e-scooters

    New no-parking zones in Brussels should be expanded to include more streets, municipal authorities said. Credit: The Brussels Times

    A recent ban on the indiscriminate parking of e-scooters and dockless bicycles in several areas in Brussels needs to be expanded further, municipal authorities said on Monday.

    New regulations which entered into force on 1 September saw Brussels mobility authorities draw up a list of 26 streets where e-scooters and dockless bikes were no longer allowed to be parked, according to Bruzz.

    The ban is also applicable in three major Brussels stations, Gare du Nord, Gare du Midi and Gare Centrale, as well as several parks and squares in the municipalities of Schaerbeek and Saint-Gilles.

    While the definition of the no-parking zones was reportedly made in consultation with authorities from different Brussels municipalities, municipal authorities pointed out that none of the streets included in the ban are outside of Brussels 1000.

    “We had asked for more places,” Catherin Morenville, municipal alderwoman for mobility told the outlet, referring to Gare du Midi, Parc Pierre Paulus and Jardin Victor de Laveleye, the only areas in Saint-Gilles included in the ban.

    “Unacceptable,” said Saint-Josse Mayor Emir Kir, after seeing that the list left out areas in Saint-Josse which had been put up for the ban, such as Place Rogier, Esplanade Madou and several streets around Botanique.

    Kir said that it would seek to consult with the new regional government to include more areas in the ban, adding: “Otherwise, I will take action myself.”

    Echoing Kir, authorities in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert sent a letter to regional mobility minister Elke Van den Brandt asking for the list to be expanded within six months, otherwise, it would issue its own parking regulations, according to Bruzz.

    A spokesperson for the regional mobility ministry told the outlet that the no-parking zone list remained evolutionary and that discussions were still ongoing with municipal authorities.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

