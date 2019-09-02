Man (27) beaten to death in Saint-Gilles...

A 27-year-old man died from his injuries last Sunday after he was beaten up on the Rue de la Victoire in Saint-Gilles, according to the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident happened earlier in the day, and was first reported by La Capitale.

“Around six o’clock in the morning there was an argument between the victim and another man,” Stéphanie Lagasse of the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office told BRUZZ.

“The man was beaten up and did not survive,” he added.

The public prosecutor’s office is still investigating the circumstances of this case, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The Brussels Times