 
JUMP e-bikes pulled from parts of Brussels due to vandalism
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019
    JUMP e-bikes pulled from parts of Brussels due to vandalism

    Wednesday, 04 September 2019
    Uber has announced that it intends to temporarily suspend the operations of its Jump e-bikes in some parts of Brussels after acts of vandalism.

    “After a substantial number of thefts of JUMP-bikes and acts of vandalism, we have decided to temporarily suspend our activities in some parts of Brussels,” an Uber spokesperson told The Brussels Times.

    “We are in contact with those Communes and Brussels Mobility to discuss the incidents,” she added.

    Services are understood to be suspended in Anderlecht, Koekelberg, Molenbeek and Laken, according to information obtained by Bruzz and BX1.

    The vandalism mainly concerns broken locks, as well as 30 bikes which have also disappeared in the areas concerned, BX1 reports. 

     Vandalism is not the only concern, as maintenance teams are also under attack, Uber told anymore.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

     

