The car that went on fire in Dilbeek. Credit: Facebook- Police Alert Checks.

A car caught fire in Dilbeek, a municipality west of Brussels in Flemish Brabant, on Thursday morning around 9:00 AM.

The car was located on the Chaussée de Ninove, near the Harley Davidson building, in Dilbeek.

The exit of the Ring towards the Ninove Causeway is partially blocked as a result, reported BX1.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times