 
Wizz Air to serve Brussels Airport from summer 2020
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019
Latest News:
Car industry has larger carbon footprint than the...
Reynders’ broad portfolio will also include Rule of...
UK will have to nominate a commissioner if...
Adapting to climate change brings ‘economic opportunities,’ says...
Didier Reynders nominated for EC Justice portfolio...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 September 2019
    Car industry has larger carbon footprint than the entire EU, says Greenpeace
    Reynders’ broad portfolio will also include Rule of Law and Consumer Protection
    UK will have to nominate a commissioner if Brexit doesn’t happen on 31 October
    Adapting to climate change brings ‘economic opportunities,’ says report
    Didier Reynders nominated for EC Justice portfolio
    Boy (16) arrested for stabbing in Zaventem
    Nearly 60% of Belgians would quit their jobs if their company car was taken away, study
    Woman (47) arrested in connection with two arson attempts in Saint-Gilles
    Wizz Air to serve Brussels Airport from summer 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Occupy Palais Royal, the smallest airline and meteors
    Police search for culprit of armed robbery in Laeken
    Bruges school hit with possible salmonella infection
    Duty-free purchases to make a return in the event of no-deal Brexit
    Dutch political party wants to make tire inflation free
    Two Belgian footballers in FIFA 20 top 5 best players
    Less job vacancies in 2019 second quarter
    PS, Ecolo and MR join forces for a ‘social, ecological and economic’ Wallonia
    VUB researchers confirm that an asteroid killed the dinosaurs
    UK MPs vote to force government to release confidential documents
    Brussels Airport to close runway
    View more

    Wizz Air to serve Brussels Airport from summer 2020

    Tuesday, 10 September 2019
    Brussels Airlines already covers the route. Credit: Belga

    After Charleroi airport, Wizz Air will also serve Brussels Airport from next June. The Hungarian low-cost airline will provide a daily connection between Zaventem and Budapest, it announces Tuesday on its Facebook page.

    In addition to the link to Brussels – which will launch on June 1 – flights between the Hungarian capital and the Ukrainian cities of Lviv and Kharkiv will also be launched.

    With the arrival of Wizz Air, the route between Zaventem and Budapest becomes more crowded since Brussels Airlines is already active, while the Polish airline LOT wants to do the same from the end of March.

    Wizz Air has been present for years in Charleroi, where it offers many routes to Eastern Europe, including Hungary, Romania, Poland and Bulgaria.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job