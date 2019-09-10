Wizz Air to serve Brussels Airport from summer 2020

After Charleroi airport, Wizz Air will also serve Brussels Airport from next June. The Hungarian low-cost airline will provide a daily connection between Zaventem and Budapest, it announces Tuesday on its Facebook page.

In addition to the link to Brussels – which will launch on June 1 – flights between the Hungarian capital and the Ukrainian cities of Lviv and Kharkiv will also be launched.

With the arrival of Wizz Air, the route between Zaventem and Budapest becomes more crowded since Brussels Airlines is already active, while the Polish airline LOT wants to do the same from the end of March.

Wizz Air has been present for years in Charleroi, where it offers many routes to Eastern Europe, including Hungary, Romania, Poland and Bulgaria.

The Brussels Times