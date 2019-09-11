 
E-scooters replace public transport for journeys in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019
Latest News:
E-scooters replace public transport for journeys in Brussels...
Anderlecht uses boulders to protect pedestrians in complex...
Brexit: Opposition demands that Boris Johnson recall Parliament...
UN calls for better schooling for migrant and...
New accident in Brussels tunnel slows down city...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 September 2019
    E-scooters replace public transport for journeys in Brussels
    Anderlecht uses boulders to protect pedestrians in complex road junction
    Brexit: Opposition demands that Boris Johnson recall Parliament
    UN calls for better schooling for migrant and refugee children in Europe
    New accident in Brussels tunnel slows down city traffic
    Belgian presence in Straits of Hormuz would need to be part of an EU deployment, says Reynders
    Air quality: EU quarter twice as polluted as pedestrian zone
    A Belgian University wants you to send it photos of spiders
    Page from Tintin’s ‘The Shooting Star’ to be auctioned for up to €400,000
    Free water in restaurants will impact jobs, association says
    Increasing number of ‘fake’ green garbage bags in Brussels
    Clean air to be the central theme of Brussels Mobility Week
    Firefighters rescue man threatening to jump from building lamp post in Forest
    ‘Fake news’ about Brexit sees rise in migrant crossings to the UK
    Belgium in Brief: Cycle paths, breaking the Brexit law and far right marches
    Belgian army seeks a crisis manager to keep it battle ready
    Stricter rules see drop in violations of Brussels’ polluting vehicle ban
    New ‘Ms. Monopoly’ game which sees women earn more than men coming to Belgium
    Nearly 30% of Brits want Johnson to break the law for Brexit
    Rogier and Botanique tunnels closed due to road accident
    View more

    E-scooters replace public transport for journeys in Brussels

    Wednesday, 11 September 2019
    © Belga

    Use of the e-scooter in Brussels is essentially taking over for journeys previously made by public transport or on foot, but it is also replacing cars and motorbikes for some trips, Le Soir wrote on Wednesday, basing its story on a study conducted by Bruxelles Mobilité.

    Seven “electric micro-scooter riders” out of ten have turned to this machine, combining it with walking, to replace public transport. For 26%, it comes down to using an e-scooter for journeys undertaken beforehand using a motorised vehicle, Belga reports.

    Bruxelles Mobilité has also come up with a typical profile for e-scooter users: two out of three are men, in common with cyclists (64.1%). They tend to be quite young (44% are aged between 25 and 34) and qualified, with more than half holding a higher education degree or diploma).

    In addition, the journeys undertaken on e-sooters do not often last long, generally between 5 and 10 minutes and under 20 minutes.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job