 
STIB called out following video of tram driver harassing a cyclist
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 12 September, 2019
Latest News:
Five major French cities ban pesticides...
Antwerp Airport CEO slammed for ‘xenophobic’ comments about...
NGOs sue Wallonia for arms sales to Saudi...
Tram 94 extension: Brussels Region ordered to pay...
Belgian customers advised against consuming supermarket’s veal products...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 12 September 2019
    Five major French cities ban pesticides
    Antwerp Airport CEO slammed for ‘xenophobic’ comments about Gare du Midi
    NGOs sue Wallonia for arms sales to Saudi Arabia
    Tram 94 extension: Brussels Region ordered to pay what it owes
    Belgian customers advised against consuming supermarket’s veal products
    Mugabe will be buried in his village on 16 or 17 September
    Belgium in Brief: 350 weapons seized, STIB called out and Area 51
    Brussels and Ixelles to further cooperate on mobility, cleanliness, education
    Police discover 4-meter-long python in cannabis plantation in Liège
    STIB called out following video of tram driver harassing a cyclist
    Over 350 weapons seized in Belgium on Tuesday
    Two Dutchmen arrested while trying to get into ‘Area 51’
    Convicted killer flees ahead of 15-year prison sentence
    Benefits, risks and human nature: managing the Artificial Intelligence revolution
    Thalys to offer trains from Brussels to the French ski slopes
    Brussels municipality to remove road-blocking flower pots after resident outcry
    Week-long road safety crackdown could see offenders risk driving ban
    Drivers warned of ‘2 second’ distractions in new campaign
    The spotlight is on cartoons this weekend in Brussels
    Royal Conservatory of Brussels installs air-filtering building wrap to fight pollution
    View more

    STIB called out following video of tram driver harassing a cyclist

    Thursday, 12 September 2019
    Creddit: Google street map

    A video of a tram driving very close behind a cyclist in Brussels has been shared on Twitter with Brussels transport company STIB, questioning if the driver was behaving properly at that time.

    The video – shared with the company on Tuesday – shows a cyclist riding on the bicycle lane on the Chaussée de Charleroi, while a tram driver follows close behind blasting the horn.

    “Say, @STIBMIVB… article 33 of the highway code, what does your driver think? Not to mention the oppressive, dangerous and uncivilized side? (Plus, the cyclist who rides in the designated area of the road!),” the video’s recorder said on Twitter.

    According to STIB, however, the driver may have been uncourteous, was not at fault.

    “As soon as it is possible, vulnerable road users have to make way for the tram,” STIB replied to the initial message on Twitter.

    By honking, other road users must give priority to the tram. STIB added that while it regrets that the behaviour of the driver in question is not courteous, the driver is not at fault

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job