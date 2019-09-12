STIB called out following video of tram driver harassing a cyclist

A video of a tram driving very close behind a cyclist in Brussels has been shared on Twitter with Brussels transport company STIB, questioning if the driver was behaving properly at that time.

The video – shared with the company on Tuesday – shows a cyclist riding on the bicycle lane on the Chaussée de Charleroi, while a tram driver follows close behind blasting the horn.

“Say, @STIBMIVB… article 33 of the highway code, what does your driver think? Not to mention the oppressive, dangerous and uncivilized side? (Plus, the cyclist who rides in the designated area of the road!),” the video’s recorder said on Twitter.

Dis, @STIBMIVB … l’article 33 du code de la route, ton chauffeur il en pense quoi? Sans compter le côté oppressant, dangereux et le manque de civilité ? (Plus, le cycliste qui roule à l’endroit désigné de la chaussée!) #mobility #stib #fail @ProVelo_be @SmetPascal pic.twitter.com/WZB0IQsUcT — KFCWF (@kfcwf) September 10, 2019

According to STIB, however, the driver may have been uncourteous, was not at fault.

“As soon as it is possible, vulnerable road users have to make way for the tram,” STIB replied to the initial message on Twitter.

By honking, other road users must give priority to the tram. STIB added that while it regrets that the behaviour of the driver in question is not courteous, the driver is not at fault

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times