 
Police in northern Brussels to confiscate cars of driving offenders
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 September, 2019
Latest News:
Kim Clijsters on return from retirement: ‘It will...
Police in northern Brussels to confiscate cars of...
After the wrong apartment was cleared, rental company...
Schaerbeek searches wastebags to track down illegal dumpers...
Meteor spotted above Belgium and the Netherlands...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 September 2019
    Kim Clijsters on return from retirement: ‘It will be my marathon’
    Police in northern Brussels to confiscate cars of driving offenders
    After the wrong apartment was cleared, rental company offers €3,000 in damages
    Schaerbeek searches wastebags to track down illegal dumpers
    Meteor spotted above Belgium and the Netherlands
    Amid climbing temperatures, toxic trees sprout roots in Schaerbeek
    Brussels has the youngest average age in Belgium
    Dutch airline weighs passengers in an attempt to reduce CO2 emissions
    Two injured during a fight between squatters in Schaerbeek
    Combinations of 36 different pesticides found in thousands of dead birds’ nests
    Brussels biking nurse hit by delivery truck in Schaerbeek
    Kim Clijsters announces her return to tennis
    Legal age that students can have sexual relations with teachers must increase, says MP
    Some 90,000 Belgians sign petition against caging livestock
    Five major French cities ban pesticides
    Antwerp Airport CEO slammed for ‘xenophobic’ comments about Gare du Midi
    NGOs sue Wallonia for arms sales to Saudi Arabia
    Tram 94 extension: Brussels Region ordered to pay what it owes
    Belgian customers advised against consuming supermarket’s veal products
    Mugabe will be buried in his village on 16 or 17 September
    View more

    Police in northern Brussels to confiscate cars of driving offenders

    Friday, 13 September 2019
    The police zone in northern Brussels will start confiscating cars from drivers displaying a "dangerous behaviour." Credit: © Belga

    Driving offenders in northern Brussels could start seeing their cars impounded as soon as next month as local police prepare to double down on road safety enforcement in the area.

    The Brussels-North Police Zone, competent for the Brussels municipalities of Schaerbeek, Evere and Saint-Josse, will move to seize cars from any driver they estimate to have “a dangerous behaviour.”

    The measure could see police skip fining and referring an offending driver to the public prosecutor, namely in cases where there is no legal infringement but where police determine a driver is endangering others, according to Bruzz.

    “Suppose than an agent determines that someone is driving 45 in a 50 zone, but does so in a way that endangers others,” spokesperson Audrey Dereymaeker told the outlet. “The public prosecutor will rule there has been no infringement of excessive speed, but we could seize the car on the basis of dangerous behaviour.”

    The spokesperson said the initiative had been extensively discussed with public prosecutors and, after receiving the green-light, it could be ready to be implemented “as soon as next month.”

    The maximum number of days a car may be confiscated is still to be determined, and the driver will reportedly bear the brunt of the towing and storage costs.

    Initially, vehicle confiscations will only be carried out as part of planned road safety operations, the spokesperson said.

    The police will work with commercial towing services for the confiscation and storing of the confiscated vehicles, she added.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job