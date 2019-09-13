 
Far-right ‘March on Brussels’ halted by Brussels mayor
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 September, 2019
Latest News:
Far-right ‘March on Brussels’ halted by Brussels mayor...
Monument to Brussels Attacks victim damaged by construction...
Brexit: Boris Johnson to hold first meeting with...
Eden Hazard is ready for his debut with...
Mugabe will be buried at the monument of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 September 2019
    Far-right ‘March on Brussels’ halted by Brussels mayor
    Monument to Brussels Attacks victim damaged by construction works
    Brexit: Boris Johnson to hold first meeting with EU’s Juncker since becoming PM
    Eden Hazard is ready for his debut with Real Madrid, says coach Zinedine Zidane
    Mugabe will be buried at the monument of heroes, in line with government wishes
    British Airways cancels flights ahead of further strikes
    A record number of people made homeless by disasters in the first half of 2019
    Wallonia and French Community unveil new ‘rainbow coalition’ governments
    Belgium in Brief: Rubbish retribution, confiscated cars and Clijsters comeback
    Over 40,000 people participate in auction of old NATO offices
    Local police consulted the SNCB’s videos 4,000 times last year
    Kim Clijsters on return from retirement: ‘It will be my marathon’
    Police in northern Brussels to confiscate cars of driving offenders
    After the wrong apartment was cleared, rental company offers €3,000 in damages
    Schaerbeek searches wastebags to track down illegal dumpers
    Meteor spotted above Belgium and the Netherlands
    Amid climbing temperatures, toxic trees sprout roots in Schaerbeek
    Brussels has the youngest average age in Belgium
    Dutch airline weighs passengers in an attempt to reduce CO2 emissions
    Two injured during a fight between squatters in Schaerbeek
    View more

    Far-right ‘March on Brussels’ halted by Brussels mayor

    Friday, 13 September 2019
    Demonstrators during a 2018 "March against Marrakech," also banned by authorities. Credit: © Belga

    A protest organised by a far-right Flemish nationalist group cannot go forward, Brussels Mayor Philippe Close announced just days ahead of the march originally scheduled for Sunday.

    Close’s announcement comes after police advised against the Mars op Brussel (March On Brussels in Dutch), organised by Bloed-Bodem-Eer en Trouw, a Flemish nationalist splinter group of the international neo-nazi group Blood & Honour.

    The event’s now-deleted original Facebook page saw thousands sign up or express their interest in the march, organised to protest the cordon-sanitaire, an inter-party agreement to not rule with far-right party Vlaams Belang (VB), which surged in May’s elections.

    Despite the mayor’s ban, hundreds have renewed their interest in the march in a new event page created after the original one was removed.

    “The march is going to take place!” a post on the page reads, encouraging users to share the event and to follow it for “further instructions and information.” Another post tells readers to not let the media fool or scare them.

    The demonstration will initially gather in Place d’Espagne, near the Gare Centrale, with a separate group expected to gather at the foot of the Congress Column at Place du Congrès, according to Bruzz.

    At the start of the week, the police said it could not give details about the reasons behind their decision to advise against the demonstration. On Friday, the mayor’s cabinet cited security concerns as the main reason behind its decision.

    “I can only say that it is for safety reasons,” Close’s spokesperson Maïté Van Rampelbergh told De Morgen.

    Counter demonstrations organised by several left-wing and anti-fascist groups were also banned, in accordance with police recommendations, according to reports.

    In 2018, a right-wing demonstration against a U.N. pact on migration called “March against Morocco” was also banned by the Brussels mayor, but Belgium’s Council of State overruled the ban and allowed the march, which saw protesters clash violently with police, to go forward.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job