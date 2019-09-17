 
Car on fire on Rue Belliard, fire brigade on scene
Tuesday, 17 September, 2019
    The fire brigade received a call in connection with a car that went on fire on rue Belliard at around 4:30 PM on Tuesday evening. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    A car caught fire at 80 Rue Belliard in Brussels early on Tuesday evening.

    The fire brigade received a call informing them that a car was on fire at about 4:30 PM.

    A fire engine was on site at 5:00 PM, confirmed Walter Derieuw, spokesperson of the fire department.

    The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

    Rue Belliard is one of the Belgian capital’s busiest roads.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times 

