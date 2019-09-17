Car on fire on Rue Belliard, fire brigade on scene

A car caught fire at 80 Rue Belliard in Brussels early on Tuesday evening.
The fire brigade received a call informing them that a car was on fire at about 4:30 PM.
A fire engine was on site at 5:00 PM, confirmed Walter Derieuw, spokesperson of the fire department.
Arde un coche en la Rue Belliard a escasos metros del Parlamento Europeo, Comision y Consejo. Foto de @Iker_AA pic.twitter.com/9yKblOVxhJ
— Carlos Carnicero Urabayen (@CC_Urabayen) September 17, 2019
The cause of the fire is not yet clear.
Rue Belliard is one of the Belgian capital’s busiest roads.
Evie McCullough
The Brussels Times