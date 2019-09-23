 
Brussels’ air up to 80% less polluted during car free Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 September, 2019
Latest News:
‘All options’ considered to continue operations at Thomas...
Ensuring a balanced budget is key to efforts...
Belgian Football Fraud: Christophe Henrotay out on bail...
Climate Change: World’s poorest countries left to their...
Explosion in Berchem caused by grenade, prosecutor confirms...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 September 2019
    ‘All options’ considered to continue operations at Thomas Cook Belgium
    Ensuring a balanced budget is key to efforts to form new Flemish government, says Francken
    Belgian Football Fraud: Christophe Henrotay out on bail
    Climate Change: World’s poorest countries left to their fate
    Explosion in Berchem caused by grenade, prosecutor confirms
    Over 15kg of marijuana and 15 vehicles seized in cross-border operation
    Travel fund to protect Thomas Cook travellers in case of Belgian subsidiary bankruptcy
    Belgium in Brief: Michel to meet Johnson, calls to Brussels emergency services and Thomas Cook operations
    Belgians have €174 billion in foreign accounts, tax department learns
    Brussels’ air up to 80% less polluted during car free Sunday
    Belgian buyers spend €360,000 on Van Gogh artwork
    Thomas Cook: Brussels Airlines evaluates situation of Belgian tourists
    Wallonia-Brussels Federation owes millions to schools for teacher travel expenses
    FIFA Football Awards – Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne hope to be in top eleven
    Thomas Cook set to continue operations in Belgium
    Brexit: Charles Michel to meet Boris Johnson in New York
    Over 200 calls to Brussels emergency services during car-free Sunday
    Passengers land in Brussels after nearly 30 hours of delay
    300 people march for concrete climate action in Brussels
    Juncker: Britain’s departure from the EU is a ‘tragic moment for Europe’
    View more

    Brussels’ air up to 80% less polluted during car free Sunday

    Monday, 23 September 2019
    Between 70 and 80% fewer air pollutants were recorded during car-free Sunday. Credit: © Belga

    This year’s edition of car-free Sunday gave a notable boost to air quality in Brussels, with environmental authorities pointing to a drop of up to 80% in the levels of main car pollutants.

    Figures gathered by the Belgian Interregional Environment Agency (CELINE/IRCEL) showed a drop of between 70 to 80% in the concentrations of nitrogen dioxide and diesel soot, the main pollutants linked to car traffic.

    Frans Fierens of CELINE/IRCEL said that while the drop was not a new phenomenon, figures gathered during car-free Sundays made differences in air quality “objectively measurable,” according to VRT.

    The event on Sunday also saw the year’s lowest concentrations of nitrogen oxide in the Arts-Loi zone, one of the most heavily polluted areas in the heart of Brussels’ European quarter.

    Air quality monitors set up at the start of mobility week showed that the air in Arts-Loi was up to two times more polluted than the air in a different, pedestrian part of the city.

    In addition to the drop in comparison to a regular day in Brussels, the numbers showed a decrease in air pollutant levels of roughly 30% compared to other places in Belgium where car-free Sunday was not organised.

    Fierens said that the levels of air pollutants would quickly rise when cars were allowed back into the roads.

    “When cars are admitted to Brussels on Sunday evening, the pollutants will quickly return to normal values,” he said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job