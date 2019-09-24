 
Eviction of citizen-led migrant housing centre pushed back by one month
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 September, 2019
Latest News:
Eviction of citizen-led migrant housing centre pushed back...
Brussels Airlines cancels flights amid Thomas Cook bankruptcy...
Young man in drag freed from locker in...
EUs unfinished migration agenda...
Text campaign for baby Mathis’ cancer treatment sees...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    Eviction of citizen-led migrant housing centre pushed back by one month
    Brussels Airlines cancels flights amid Thomas Cook bankruptcy fallout
    Young man in drag freed from locker in Antwerp train station
    EUs unfinished migration agenda
    Text campaign for baby Mathis’ cancer treatment sees huge success
    The voices of Brussels’ Global Climate strike
    Hundreds attend trial of man who killed Walloon mayor in act of revenge
    Thomas Cook: what’s happening in Belgium?
    Flemish Parliament reopens without traditional Government statement
    Driver arrested for attempted homicide after police chase
    ‘All options’ considered to continue operations at Thomas Cook Belgium
    Ensuring a balanced budget is key to efforts to form new Flemish government, says Francken
    Belgian Football Fraud: Christophe Henrotay out on bail
    Climate Change: World’s poorest countries need more help, says Oxfam
    Explosion in Berchem caused by grenade, prosecutor confirms
    Over 15kg of marijuana and 15 vehicles seized in cross-border operation
    Travel fund to protect Thomas Cook travellers in case of Belgian subsidiary bankruptcy
    New Istanbul Airport cements city’s standing as global aviation hub
    Belgium in Brief: Michel to meet Johnson, calls to Brussels emergency services and Thomas Cook operations
    Belgians have €174 billion in foreign accounts, tax department learns
    View more

    Eviction of citizen-led migrant housing centre pushed back by one month

    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    With no alternative in sight, a citizen aid group's use of a public to house homeless migrants has been extended by one month. Credit: Plateforme citoyenne de soutien aux réfugiés Bruxelles/Facebook

    The migrant housing centre operated by a citizen-based aid group will be able to remain in a public building for an additional month, Brussels’ mayor announced Monday.

    Mayor Philippe Close announced the decision on Monday afternoon as he left a meeting with regional and local authorities and aid group representatives regarding the situation of the centre, known as Porte d’Ulysse, according to BX1.

    Membres of the citizen non-profit Plateform Citoyenne, which operates the centre, were told at the start of September that a temporary lease agreement signed with city officials would not be renewed and that they needed to vacate the building before the end of the month.

    The housing centre, based in a public building in Haren, to the northeast of Brussels, houses an estimated 350 people each night since it opened in December 2017.

    On 20 September, amid calls from the citizen aid group for authorities to provide a solution which could enable them to continue operations, authorities said they would push back the eviction by eight days to 30 September.

    The situation of homeless migrants in Brussels has remained largely unaddressed by local and federal authorities for years, with migrants resolving to set up informal camps to live in parks and train stations.

    The announcement of Close on Monday, which still needs to be approved by the city council of Brussels, will allow the centre to remain in the building until the end of October, providing additional time to find an alternative solution to the migrants’ eviction.

    Owned by the city, the current building is set to be transformed into a regional school to train public safety, prevention first aid personnel.

    Amid repeated calls from local migrant aid groups, local officials are reportedly still looking for a suitable solution for the centre’s occupants.

    On Friday, when the centre was granted an additional eight days, Federal Migration Secretary Maggie De Block said that the migrants’ undocumented status meant that finding a solution for the centre was “not under her competency.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job