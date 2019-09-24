 
    27,000 travellers to be impacted by railway works at Bruxelles-Midi

    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    Infrabel is modernising its signalling equipment on the south side of the Bruxelles-Midi train station. Credit: Wikipedia

    The works on the signalling equipment at the Bruxelles-Midi train station between 14 October and 12 November will impact around 27,000 travellers using the rush hour trains, said railway companies NMBS/SNCB and Infrabel on Tuesday.

    Infrabel is modernising its signalling equipment on the south side of the Bruxelles-Midi train station, which limits the capacity of the entire Brussels’ north-south connection as not all trains will be able to use the rails during rush hours.

    The companies revealed an alternative transportation plan during the period when the construction works will take place. 12 rush hour trains will be cancelled, and the route of 35 rush hour trains will be changed or limited.

    SNCB recommend anyone coming in from Brussels-West and Mérode to switch to the Brussels public transport company STIB. SNCB subscribers can apply for a card online that allows them to use STIB network for free during the period of the construction works.

    During both the long weekends in November (1, 2 and 3 November, and 9, 10 and 11 November) there will be no trains between Bruxelles-Midi and Halle.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

