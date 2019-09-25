 
STIB to become free of charge for youth, seniors as of summer 2020
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
Latest News:
STIB to become free of charge for youth,...
Over 25,000 sales outlets in France to accept...
Wastewater from Brussels-North polluted with hydrocarbons...
Paramedic severely injured after Porsche crashes into ambulance...
Stephanie tunnel reopened to traffic after flooding...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    STIB to become free of charge for youth, seniors as of summer 2020
    Over 25,000 sales outlets in France to accept cryptocurrencies from 2020
    Wastewater from Brussels-North polluted with hydrocarbons
    Paramedic severely injured after Porsche crashes into ambulance
    Stephanie tunnel reopened to traffic after flooding
    Cycle use in Brussels receives €500,000 boost
    One in three students suffer from bullying, study shows
    Brussels Airlines will repatriate Thomas Cook passengers from Tunisia
    The right to be forgotten is not global, court rules
    Belgian toddler Pia to be screened for compatibility with world’s most expensive drug
    Brexit: UK parliament will resume, calls for Johnson resignation
    27,000 travellers to be impacted by railway works at Bruxelles-Midi
    Police car parked in handicapped spot sparks internal investigation
    10,000 copies of the limited edition ‘Monopoly Brussels’ go on sale
    Half of the children in Brussels live in multilingual family, study says
    Flemish city looks to ban sales of laughing gas canisters in night shops
    Belgians found to be aware of cyber risks, but careless about them
    New ‘mosque of the future’ in Jette advised against by committee
    Eden Hazard named in FIFA’s World XI 2019, but not Kevin De Bruyne
    Half of the Thomas Cook branches in Belgium are closed
    View more

    STIB to become free of charge for youth, seniors as of summer 2020

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    The main transport operator in Brussels will be free of charge for residents of certain ages. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Rides on the network of Brussels’ transport operator STIB will be free of charge as of next summer for residents of certain ages, transport officials confirmed.

    Emerging from a board meeting at the start of the week, STIB chief Brieuc de Meeûs announced the tentative date of July 2020 for the implementation of the measure, according to RTBF.

    Once implemented, the measure will allow residents under the age of 25 and over the age of 65 to use the network of the main transport operator in the city for free, at an approximate cost of €12 million for the local budget.

    The news comes after the proposal to make public transport fully free for a portion of Brussels residents was included in the regional government’s coalition agreement as part of a broader plan to boost mobility throughout the region.

    The 2020 date was included in the original agreement, a date which both the transport company and authorities have said will be aimed for, even as authorities say budgetary formalities are still under discussion.

    “We now need to see what are the budgetary implications of this measure,” a spokesperson for mobility minister, Elke Van den Brandt, told the outlet, adding that the 2020 budget was currently under discussion.

    Once STIB receives the green light from the government, de Meeûs said that a period of approximately six months was needed to carry out the technical updates to put the measure in place.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job