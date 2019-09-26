Sword wielding man arrested in front of police station in Saint-Gilles

A man wielding a sword was arrested on Wednesday evening in front of a police station in Saint-Gilles.

The incident took place on Wednesday at around 12:10 PM in front of the police station located on Antoine Bréart Street in Saint-Gilles.

“A person got out of his vehicle. He brandished a sword and pretended to cut his throat,” Kathleen Calie, spokesperson for the Brussels South police told Bx1.

The man was detained by police, but did not hurt anyone, reports Sudinfo.

It is understood that the man was someone with a mental illness. A procedure is underway to have him seen by a psychiatrist, both outlets report.

The Brussels Times