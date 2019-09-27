Brussels singer Angèle to give free concert on Grand Place on Friday

The highlight of the festival will be the concert of Brussels singer Angèle and befriended artists. Credit: Wikipedia

Brussels singer Angèle will play a free concert on Grand Place on Friday night as part of the Festival of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation.

Angèle will be joined by her brother and rapper Roméo Elvis, and the artists Mc Solaar, Tamino, Jeanne Aded, Aloïse Sauvage, Alain Souchon, Caballero and Jeanjass, according to Bruzz.

As with former events on the Grand Place, the police may have to close the entrance to the public if the square’s maximum capacity has been reached. As the square is already occupied with installations, around 6,000 people will be able to attend the concert, according to Ilse Van de keere, the Brussels-Ixelles police’s spokesperson, reports Le Soir.

A big screen will be installed on the Place de Brouckère, to allow as many people as possible to follow the concert. The concert will also be broadcast live starting from 8:50 PM on La Une.

All glass bottles are prohibited, and the police ask spectators not to bring big bags or backpacks to facilitate checks at the various entrance points.

The Festival of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, a celebration of the French community, opened on Wednesday 25 September with film and documentary screenings, debates and free concerts. The highlight of the festival will be the concert of Brussels singer Angèle and befriended artists, at the Grand-Place in Brussels on Friday evening, the Day of the Francophone Community.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times