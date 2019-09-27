 
Brussels singer Angèle to give free concert on Grand Place on Friday
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 27 September, 2019
Latest News:
Cybercrime spike in Belgium in the second quarter...
Pilot project for fingerprints on Belgian ID-cards to...
Belgian rappers film unplanned music video in Molenbeek...
Brussels singer Angèle to give free concert on...
Over 40% of tree species face extinction in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 27 September 2019
    Cybercrime spike in Belgium in the second quarter of 2019
    Pilot project for fingerprints on Belgian ID-cards to start end of 2019
    Belgian rappers film unplanned music video in Molenbeek police station
    Brussels singer Angèle to give free concert on Grand Place on Friday
    Over 40% of tree species face extinction in Europe
    Jacques Chirac: French Embassy in Brussels opens book of condolences
    Wallonia-Brussels not calling for State reform but ready to reflect on the future
    Flemish right locked in Twitter fight
    Suspicious powder delivered to bpost centre identified as flour
    High speed train companies Eurostar and Thalys planning merger
    Greenpeace ‘Rainbow Warrior’ drops anchor in Ostend
    Israeli minister in Brussels calls on EU to boycott BDS
    Brussels government announces 7 new top officials
    Fire at Hector Chicken on Chaussée d’Ixelles
    Belgian and English police arrest Albanian human trafficking gang
    Antwerp prison guards on strike to demand more staff
    STIB taken to court for discriminating against veiled woman
    4 people arrested for stealing 3,000 bottles of Vosne-Romanée wine
    Antwerp police announce drug checks across the province over the weekend
    Belgian man (61) spreads child pornography ‘to meet older men’
    View more

    Brussels singer Angèle to give free concert on Grand Place on Friday

    Friday, 27 September 2019
    The highlight of the festival will be the concert of Brussels singer Angèle and befriended artists. Credit: Wikipedia

    Brussels singer Angèle will play a free concert on Grand Place on Friday night as part of the Festival of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation.

    Angèle will be joined by her brother and rapper Roméo Elvis, and the artists Mc Solaar, Tamino, Jeanne Aded, Aloïse Sauvage, Alain Souchon, Caballero and Jeanjass, according to Bruzz.

    As with former events on the Grand Place, the police may have to close the entrance to the public if the square’s maximum capacity has been reached. As the square is already occupied with installations, around 6,000 people will be able to attend the concert, according to Ilse Van de keere, the Brussels-Ixelles police’s spokesperson, reports Le Soir.

    A big screen will be installed on the Place de Brouckère, to allow as many people as possible to follow the concert. The concert will also be broadcast live starting from 8:50 PM on La Une.

    All glass bottles are prohibited, and the police ask spectators not to bring big bags or backpacks to facilitate checks at the various entrance points.

    The Festival of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, a celebration of the French community, opened on Wednesday 25 September with film and documentary screenings, debates and free concerts. The highlight of the festival will be the concert of Brussels singer Angèle and befriended artists, at the Grand-Place in Brussels on Friday evening, the Day of the Francophone Community.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job