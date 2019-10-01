 
Brussels municipality to create designated parking spaces for e-scooters, dockless bikes
Tuesday, 01 October, 2019
    Brussels municipality to create designated parking spaces for e-scooters, dockless bikes
    Brussels municipality to create designated parking spaces for e-scooters, dockless bikes

    Tuesday, 01 October 2019
    The municipality of Evere will seek to limit nuisances caused by improperly parked e-scooters and dockless bikes. Credit: The Brussels Times

    The municipality of Evere will roll out designated parking spaces for electric scooters and dockless bikes in an effort to improve circulation on its sidewalks and limit nuisances to pedestrians.

    The move was announced as part of a broader plan to curb the reckless parking of the electric units in the northeastern Brussels municipality, one of several to announce stricter regulations on the shared mobility schemes which have taken the city by storm.

    “We have asked the companies to provide [parking] places and to remove the scattered steps from the sidewalks,” local alderman Ridouane Chahid said, according to Bruzz.

    Chahid said that daytime patrol officers would inform passers-by of the dangers of letting the dockless units “lying around,” and ask them to be more cautious of where they choose to park them when done with their ride.

    “People need to be aware” of what the problem represents for some people, Chahid said, citing the examples of people with limited mobility or mothers with prams.

    The local council is still expected to determine where the designated spaces would be placed and how many of them they would provide, the outlet reports.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

