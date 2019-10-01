Cinquantenaire and Loi tunnels closed to traffic approaching the city centre

At 2:00 PM on Tuesday, both the Cinquentenaire and Loi tunnels were closed to traffic approaching the city centre. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The Cinquantenaire and Loi tunnels are closed to traffic approaching the city centre.

Both the Cinquentenaire and Loi tunnels were closed at around 2:00 PM on Tuesday due to a problem with asphalt, reports BX1.

A repair team has arrived on-site, according to the news agency.

#TunnelBru, Suite à un incident, les tunnels Cinquantenaire et Loi sont fermés à la circulation direction Centre. — Info-trafic Bruxelles Mobilité (@MobirisFr) October 1, 2019

The Port de Hal tunnel was also closed to traffic at about 2:15 PM. However, at about 2:30 PM, Brussels Mobility announced that the Port de Hal tunnel had re-opened.

#TunnelBru, le véhicule en panne est parti. Le tunnel Porte de Hal direction Basilique est rouvert à la circulation. — Info-trafic Bruxelles Mobilité (@MobirisFr) October 1, 2019

It is not yet clear when the Cinquantenaire and Loi tunnels will re-open.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times