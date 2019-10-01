 
Cinquantenaire and Loi tunnels closed to traffic approaching the city centre
Tuesday, 01 October, 2019
    Cinquantenaire and Loi tunnels closed to traffic approaching the city centre

    Tuesday, 01 October 2019
    At 2:00 PM on Tuesday, both the Cinquentenaire and Loi tunnels were closed to traffic approaching the city centre. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The Cinquantenaire and Loi tunnels are closed to traffic approaching the city centre.

    Both the Cinquentenaire and Loi tunnels were closed at around 2:00 PM on Tuesday due to a problem with asphalt, reports BX1.

    A repair team has arrived on-site, according to the news agency.

    The Port de Hal tunnel was also closed to traffic at about 2:15 PM. However, at about 2:30 PM, Brussels Mobility announced that the Port de Hal tunnel had re-opened.

    It is not yet clear when the Cinquantenaire and Loi tunnels will re-open.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

