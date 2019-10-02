 
Average rent in Brussels sees slight hike, regional survey shows
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 02 October, 2019
Latest News:
Average rent in Brussels sees slight hike, regional...
52.3% of over 55’s in Belgium are still...
Spontaneous strike called in Turnhout prison...
Cocaine trafficking new target of joint Belgian-Brazilian police...
Man attempts to set himself on fire in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 02 October 2019
    Average rent in Brussels sees slight hike, regional survey shows
    52.3% of over 55’s in Belgium are still working
    Spontaneous strike called in Turnhout prison
    Cocaine trafficking new target of joint Belgian-Brazilian police operation
    Man attempts to set himself on fire in front of European Commission
    Walloon forests closed to prevent African Swine Fever outbreak
    Brussels street renamed in honour of slain Saudi journalist Khashoggi
    Two First World War shells found by magnet fishers in Antwerp
    The individual side of Brexit in Belgium
    Two vehicles catch fire near Brussels-Midi station
    ‘Like a headless chicken’ Spanish press criticise Belgian Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois
    Discount bananas seriously impacting Belgian farmers, Fairtrade warns
    Belgium in Brief: Hazard ‘too fat’, De Wever sets sail and Reynders faces the EP
    Man who said ‘a good cop is a dead cop’ on Facebook risks prison time
    Hooverphonic announced as Belgian Eurovision 2020 candidate
    Belgian European Commissioner candidate denies ‘corruption’ allegations, interrupted by power cut
    800 demonstrate in Brussels against People’s Republic of China
    Flemish cabinet revealed ahead of swearing-in ceremony
    Jailed window cleaner spontaneously confesses to additional, years-old murders
    Plans to make STIB free for youth, seniors to cost up to €20 million per year
    View more

    Average rent in Brussels sees slight hike, regional survey shows

    Wednesday, 02 October 2019
    Last year, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Brussels was of €739. Credit: © Belga

    The average rent in Brussels reached €739 in 2018, a slight hike in comparison to last year’s figures, a new study of thousands of rental properties in the city showed.

    The figures were published in the 2018 edition of the Regional Housing Observatory’s report on Wednesday, a yearly survey of the rental market in the Brussels-Capital Region.

    Sourced from a study of 5,000 homes throughout the regional territory—representing only 1.5% of the rental properties in Brussels— the survey found that a one-bedroom apartment in Brussels went for €739 last year, a small rise from the average 2017 rent, set at €725.

    The Brussels municipalities where the biggest rental hikes were recorded were Evere and Schaerbeek, where the average price for such a property was of €752 and €685, respectively, compared to €736 and €655 in 2015.

    The study’s latest edition also found that shared housing was gaining ground in Brussels, with 11% of rental properties being occupied by co-tenants.

    The survey’s earliest edition dates back to 2004, year in which the average Brussels rent was of €625, a hike that the observatory said represents a 20% increase additional to the indexation of rent values into the cost of living.

    By contrast, the study found that the median rent in Brussels, paid by half of the surveyed tenants, was no higher than €700.

    The cheapest municipalities to rent a property in last year were Saint-Josse and Molenbeek, where the price for a one-bedroom apartment averaged €638 and €673, respectively.

    With an average rent for a one-bedroom apartment renting for €938, the leafy southern municipality of Woluwé Saint-Pierre was the most expensive one to rent in last year, followed by nearby Watermael-Boitsfort (€866) and Uccle (€862).

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job