Average rent in Brussels sees slight hike, regional survey shows

Last year, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Brussels was of €739. Credit: © Belga

The average rent in Brussels reached €739 in 2018, a slight hike in comparison to last year’s figures, a new study of thousands of rental properties in the city showed.

The figures were published in the 2018 edition of the Regional Housing Observatory’s report on Wednesday, a yearly survey of the rental market in the Brussels-Capital Region.

Sourced from a study of 5,000 homes throughout the regional territory—representing only 1.5% of the rental properties in Brussels— the survey found that a one-bedroom apartment in Brussels went for €739 last year, a small rise from the average 2017 rent, set at €725.

The Brussels municipalities where the biggest rental hikes were recorded were Evere and Schaerbeek, where the average price for such a property was of €752 and €685, respectively, compared to €736 and €655 in 2015.

The study’s latest edition also found that shared housing was gaining ground in Brussels, with 11% of rental properties being occupied by co-tenants.

The survey’s earliest edition dates back to 2004, year in which the average Brussels rent was of €625, a hike that the observatory said represents a 20% increase additional to the indexation of rent values into the cost of living.

By contrast, the study found that the median rent in Brussels, paid by half of the surveyed tenants, was no higher than €700.

The cheapest municipalities to rent a property in last year were Saint-Josse and Molenbeek, where the price for a one-bedroom apartment averaged €638 and €673, respectively.

With an average rent for a one-bedroom apartment renting for €938, the leafy southern municipality of Woluwé Saint-Pierre was the most expensive one to rent in last year, followed by nearby Watermael-Boitsfort (€866) and Uccle (€862).

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times