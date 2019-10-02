Brexit: British PM says only alternative to UK proposal is no-deal

Addressing the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the only alternative to the UK’s proposal for Brexit is no-deal.

“Today, in Brussels, we are tabling, what I believe, are constructive and reasonable proposals, which provide a compromise for both sides,” said Johnson.

“If we fail to get an agreement because of what is essentially a technical discussion on the exact nature of future customs checks… then let us be in no doubt of what the alternative is. The alternative is no-deal,” Johnson added.

Johnson’s Brexit proposal papers, which reportedly contain a clear message that there will be no delay to the 31 October deadline, are expected to be sent to Brussels sometime on Wednesday afternoon and published before 4:00 PM, reports The Independent.

The proposals, which will contain Johnson’s plan for the Northern Irish backstop, will be examined objectively, said the European Commission, reports the BBC.

“What I can say is from the leaks, it’s not promising, and does not appear to form the basis for an agreement but we’ll keep talking but I’d want to see them in writing first,” said Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of the Republic of Ireland, on Wednesday, reports The Guardian.

Varadkar is set to speak on the phone with Johnson on Wednesday evening.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times