Star Wars star on lost dog in Brussels: if anyone has seen him, ‘we will put you in the movie’

Film star Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard are looking for a lost dog in Brussels. Credit: Marion Cotillard/Instagram

Whoever helps find a lost dog last seen in Brussels’ Parc Royal will get to appear in a new movie by Leos Carax being filmed in Brussels, Hollywood film star Adam Driver said.

Driver, who is starring in Carax’s new film Annette alongside French actress Marion Cotillard, can be seen in an Instagram post asking for information on the lost pet.

The Star Wars actor said Carax’s dog, named Javelot, went missing while the crew were filming a scene in a club near the park.

“We were outside and he got spooked by some of the traffic and ran off — so he’s been missing for 24 hours, the last place he was seen was in [Parc Royal],” Driver said in the video, posted on Cotillard’s Instagram.

“We are worried about him and want to make sure he is warm and has shelter and is fed,” Cotillard wrote in the post, adding that the pet was lost in Saint-Josse but “could have last been seen in Parc Royal.”

Standing next to a poster featuring a picture of Javelot alongside contact information, Driver said anyone who reached out with information would be duly rewarded.

“If you have seen him please give us a call,” he said. “We will put you in the movie, we will give you chocolate, we will christen your child — we’ll do anything as a way of saying thank you.”

Carax’s Anette, for which a release date is yet to be announced, is being filmed between Los Angeles, Brussels and Bruges.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times