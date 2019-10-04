 
A ‘whale’ stranded next to Tour and Taxis
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 04 October, 2019
Latest News:
New system fines disabled drivers for parking in...
Belgium in Brief: Stranded ‘whale’, director’s lost dog...
Attempted kidnapping in Dour, investigation launched...
MEPs take aim at ‘European Way of Life’...
Anonymous businessman ups reward for tip leading to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 04 October 2019
    New system fines disabled drivers for parking in disabled parking spots
    Belgium in Brief: Stranded ‘whale’, director’s lost dog found and Flanders wants an institution to oversee mosques
    Attempted kidnapping in Dour, investigation launched
    MEPs take aim at ‘European Way of Life’ Commission title
    Anonymous businessman ups reward for tip leading to killers of wolf Naya to €30,000
    Father sentenced to 8 years in prison for throwing baby on the floor
    A ‘whale’ stranded next to Tour and Taxis
    Flemish municipality to ban leaf blowers due to pollution
    Orthodox Jewish school risks losing recognition over gaps in curriculum
    More students to start studying medicine as Flanders abandons Federal quotas
    Brussels Mobility to appoint new agents to manage ride-sharing vehicles
    Higher taxes for polluting vehicles in Flanders from 2021
    Flanders seeks to create own security agency to oversee mosques
    EU awards literary prizes to 14 authors from across Europe
    U.S. sanctions expected to cost Belgium’s food sector 3 million euros
    First Instagram museum in Belgium opens its doors
    Paris police attack: perpetrator was a ‘model employee’ with ‘over 20 years experience’
    CJEU ruling obliges Facebook to remove defamatory posts
    Frites shop owner throws hot frying fat at robbers
    National disaster-alert system ‘a success’, almost 600,000 messages sent
    View more

    A ‘whale’ stranded next to Tour and Taxis

    Friday, 04 October 2019
    Credit: Nuit Blanche

    A video of what appears to be a stranded whale alongside the Brussels canal was shared on Friday morning by the Ville de Brussels Facebook account.

    It was, however, a fake.

    The hyper-realistic statue was installed as part of an artistic presentation by the Belgian collective Whale, and marks the launch of the Nuit Blanche festival in the city of Brussels, reports Bx1.

    Nuit Blanche will be held on the first Saturday of October on the site and around Tour & Taxis from 7:00 PM to 3:00 AM.

    Organised by the City of Brussels, NUIT BLANCHE Brussels showcases the public space and dozens of sites in the capital by means of contemporary artistic creation, the website explains. 
    Cultural venues, shop windows, school playgrounds, car parks, churches, stations, fountains, streets and squares are all potential locations.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job