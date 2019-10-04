A ‘whale’ stranded next to Tour and Taxis

A video of what appears to be a stranded whale alongside the Brussels canal was shared on Friday morning by the Ville de Brussels Facebook account.

It was, however, a fake.

The hyper-realistic statue was installed as part of an artistic presentation by the Belgian collective Whale, and marks the launch of the Nuit Blanche festival in the city of Brussels, reports Bx1.

Nuit Blanche will be held on the first Saturday of October on the site and around Tour & Taxis from 7:00 PM to 3:00 AM.

Organised by the City of Brussels, NUIT BLANCHE Brussels showcases the public space and dozens of sites in the capital by means of contemporary artistic creation, the website explains.

Cultural venues, shop windows, school playgrounds, car parks, churches, stations, fountains, streets and squares are all potential locations.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times