Night train between Brussels and Vienna to run from January

Austrian railway company ÖBB are planning to run a night train between Brussels and Vienna from January.

ÖBB director Andreas Matthä spoke about the new line during an interview with Wiener Zeitung on Saturday. The company is also collaborating on the “Silk Road” railway line to China.

ÖBB posted a photo of the Atomium on Twitter, accompanied by a welcome message. They did not provide any other details about the frequency, exact route or prices for the new line.

The Austrian company also plans to set up a railway link between Vienna and Trieste, in the north-east of Italy.

Wiener Zeitung reported that ÖBB plan to open the night train to Trieste in 2021, along with a new line to Amsterdam.

Austria already has various night trains, which are known as “night jets.” They take passengers to destinations in Germany, Switzerland and Italy.

ÖBB’s goal is to make all its lines carbon-neutral by 2030. The company will need to employ an extra 10,000 people over the next few years.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times