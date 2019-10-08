 
Fashion month brings shows, sales and exhibitions to Brussels in October
Tuesday, 08 October, 2019
    Fashion month brings shows, sales and exhibitions to Brussels in October

    Tuesday, 08 October 2019

    As part of fashion month this October, Brussels residents will have the opportunity to explore Belgian fashion and international fashion trends at a number of events, fashion shows and sales.

    Here are just a couple events that are on the horizon:

    1. Brussels Fashion Days 

    Image may contain: 2 people, people standing

    Brussels Fashion Days fashion show in October 2018. Credit: Brussels Fashion Days/Facebook.

    From 11 to 13 October, Brussels Fashion Days will offer attendees the opportunity to explore a number of fashion shows, a pop-up store of Belgian designs, DIY workshops involving sewing, production of accessories and beauty bars and Schools’ Street, where Belgian fashion schools will showcase designs of its students.

    In addition, on Saturday 12 October, there will be an International Fashion Show at 9:30 PM, while on Sunday 13 October there will be a talk from fashion designer Jaante on sustainability in the fashion industry.

    The eighth edition of Brussels Fashion Day will be located at Tour and Taxis.

    2. Ethno Tendance Fashion Week Brussels 

    Image may contain: 3 people, people standing

    A model posing during a fashion show during the 2016 edition of the Ethno Trendance Fashion Week. Credit: Ethno Trendance Fashion Week/Facebook.

    From 10 to 13 October, Ethno Tendance Fashion Week will take place in Espace Vanderborght. The event returns to Brussels for its eighth year, celebrating fashion that is multicultural, international, ethical ultra inclusive.

    Using the motto ‘bold-inclusive-empowering’, Ethno Tendance Fashion Week plays host to a wide range of discussions, including conversations entitled ‘Black Women Matter’ and ‘Beauty and Body of Afro Women’, both of which take place on Saturday.

    This year, all passes are pre-sale only.

    3. MAD Fashion Sales

    Image may contain: 2 people

    MAD Fashion sales in the MAD Gallery in 2018. Credit: Mad Fashion Sales/Facebook.

    On the 18 and 19 October, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM on both days, MAD Fashion Sales will give residents of the Belgian capital the opportunity to purchase items designed by their favourite Brussels designers at reduced prices.

    Visitors are advised to bring cash, although some designers will have card machines.

    MAD Fashion will take place at the MAD Gallery, located on Place du Nouveau Marché aux Grains in Brussels.

    4. ‘Beautiful Lace & Carine Gilson’

    No photo description available.

    A lace design by Carine Gilson. Credit: Maison Carine Gilson/Facebook

    From 10 July 2019 to 19 April 2020, Brussels designer Carine Gilson will display her work in the ‘Beautiful Lace and Carine Gilson’ exhibition in the Fashion and Lace Museum. The exhibition celebrates Brussels lace and in particular lingerie.

    Showcasing lace designs worn by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Monica Bellucci, Gilson makes clear throughout the exhibition that her work is inspired by the Garden of Eden and Japanese-inspired kimonos, as well as Art Nouveau and the works of famous painters.

    Entry to the exhibition is free every first Sunday of the month.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

