Fashion month brings shows, sales and exhibitions to Brussels in October

As part of fashion month this October, Brussels residents will have the opportunity to explore Belgian fashion and international fashion trends at a number of events, fashion shows and sales.

Here are just a couple events that are on the horizon:

From 11 to 13 October, Brussels Fashion Days will offer attendees the opportunity to explore a number of fashion shows, a pop-up store of Belgian designs, DIY workshops involving sewing, production of accessories and beauty bars and Schools’ Street, where Belgian fashion schools will showcase designs of its students.

In addition, on Saturday 12 October, there will be an International Fashion Show at 9:30 PM, while on Sunday 13 October there will be a talk from fashion designer Jaante on sustainability in the fashion industry.

The eighth edition of Brussels Fashion Day will be located at Tour and Taxis.

From 10 to 13 October, Ethno Tendance Fashion Week will take place in Espace Vanderborght. The event returns to Brussels for its eighth year, celebrating fashion that is multicultural, international, ethical ultra inclusive.

Using the motto ‘bold-inclusive-empowering’, Ethno Tendance Fashion Week plays host to a wide range of discussions, including conversations entitled ‘Black Women Matter’ and ‘Beauty and Body of Afro Women’, both of which take place on Saturday.

This year, all passes are pre-sale only.

On the 18 and 19 October, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM on both days, MAD Fashion Sales will give residents of the Belgian capital the opportunity to purchase items designed by their favourite Brussels designers at reduced prices.

Visitors are advised to bring cash, although some designers will have card machines.

MAD Fashion will take place at the MAD Gallery, located on Place du Nouveau Marché aux Grains in Brussels.

From 10 July 2019 to 19 April 2020, Brussels designer Carine Gilson will display her work in the ‘Beautiful Lace and Carine Gilson’ exhibition in the Fashion and Lace Museum. The exhibition celebrates Brussels lace and in particular lingerie.

Showcasing lace designs worn by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Monica Bellucci, Gilson makes clear throughout the exhibition that her work is inspired by the Garden of Eden and Japanese-inspired kimonos, as well as Art Nouveau and the works of famous painters.

Entry to the exhibition is free every first Sunday of the month.

