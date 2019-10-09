Brussels resident receives €16,000 fine for ignoring driving ban

A Brussels resident has received the maximum fine of €16,000 from the Brussels police court for speeding while ignoring a driving ban.
The young man was caught driving at a speed of 47 kilometres per hour in a 30-kilometre zone, reports Bruzz.
In addition to the €16,000 fine, the accused received a suspended sentence of 90 days in prison, reports SudInfo.
The heavy sentence was due to the fact that the young Brussels resident had been caught ignoring a driving ban once before.
Evie McCullough
The Brussels Times