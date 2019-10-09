Brussels resident receives €16,000 fine for ignoring driving ban

A young Brussels resident received the maximum fine of €16,000 for speeding and ignoring his driving ban. Credit: Pixabay

A Brussels resident has received the maximum fine of €16,000 from the Brussels police court for speeding while ignoring a driving ban.

The young man was caught driving at a speed of 47 kilometres per hour in a 30-kilometre zone, reports Bruzz.

In addition to the €16,000 fine, the accused received a suspended sentence of 90 days in prison, reports SudInfo.

The heavy sentence was due to the fact that the young Brussels resident had been caught ignoring a driving ban once before.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times