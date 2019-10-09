Caller behind Flemish parliament bomb threat identified...

A person has been arrested in East Flanders after a bomb threat was made against the Flemish parliament on Tuesday. Credit: © Belga

A person in East Flanders believed to be behind a false telephone bomb threat made against the Flemish parliament during a hearing has been identified and brought in for questioning.

The Flemish parliament on Tuesday was evacuated after interim president, Liesbeth Homans, was alerted by a staff member that bomb threat had been made by phone.

“We were able to locate the suspected based on the telephone call that was made,” Annelies Verstraete of the East Flemish Prosecutor told VRT news, adding that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

The prosecutor said the man, whose phone call was traced to an area around Ghent, was arrested and is set to be questioned.

The call, made on Tuesday while the new Flemish government was holding a budget hearing, was made in English, according to Bruzz.

After the building was evacuated, Brussels police inspected the parliamentary building but found no suspicious objects.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times