The Federal government is axing a private-jet rental contract

The Belgian Federal government has suddenly axed a private-jet rental agreement, L’Echo and De Tijd reported on Wednesday.

Signed a month beforehand, the contract covered two planes which would be used to carry the King and ministers.

On 10 September, then defence minister Didier Reynders decided to rent two luxury aircraft from the firm Abelag Aviation. This agreement related to €124 million, spread over 12 years.

The Council of Ministers had given the green light to the signing of the contract. But one of the other nominees, Flying Group, immediately lodged an application with the Council of State, considering that the awarding of the contract was marred by irregularities.

The matter must be brought before the Council of State on Friday. However, in the meantime, the defence department informed the other parties that it wished to cancel its decision.

