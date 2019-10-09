 
The Federal government is axing a private-jet rental contract
Wednesday, 09 October, 2019
Climate change is a serious problem for humanity,...
Number of drivers caught speeding remains too high,...
Additional STIB staff deployed to help commuters navigate...
Brussels Airlines resumes daily flights to Kinshasa...
The Federal government is axing a private-jet rental...
    Wednesday, 09 October 2019
    The Federal government is axing a private-jet rental contract

    Wednesday, 09 October 2019
    On 10 September, then defence minister Didier Reynders decided to rent two luxury aircraft from the firm Abelag Aviation. © Belga

    The Belgian Federal government has suddenly axed a private-jet rental agreement, L’Echo and De Tijd reported on Wednesday.

    Signed a month beforehand, the contract covered two planes which would be used to carry the King and ministers.

    On 10 September, then defence minister Didier Reynders decided to rent two luxury aircraft from the firm Abelag Aviation. This agreement related to €124 million, spread over 12 years.

    The Council of Ministers had given the green light to the signing of the contract. But one of the other nominees, Flying Group, immediately lodged an application with the Council of State, considering that the awarding of the contract was marred by irregularities.

    The matter must be brought before the Council of State on Friday. However, in the meantime, the defence department informed the other parties that it wished to cancel its decision.

