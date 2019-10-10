‘No rush’ to bring 5G network to Brussels, says Environment Minister

Maron wants more certainty about the impact the 5G waves have on the health of the people living in Brussels. Credit: Wikicommons

The Brussels Minister for the Environment, Alain Maron, does not want to rush the launch of the 5G network in Brussels.

“Until now, Brussels Environment and the operators were unable to measure the 5G network objectively,” Maron said in the Environment Committee, reports Bruzz. “In any case, I will not take any further steps in this matter as long as Brussels Environment cannot offer me the necessary technical guarantees,” he added.

“The 5G network cannot be established in Brussels, or Belgium, for as long as the Federal government is not putting up the 5G licences for sale,” said Maron. “And as long as the licences are not for sale, there is no rush,” he added.

Just like the previous Minister for Environment, Céline Fremault, Maron wants more certainty about the effect the 5G waves have on the health of the people living in Brussels. “Only after the impact on the environment and public health, the economic efficiency, the data-security and the respect for privacy have been evaluated, 5G will be launched,” said Cieltje Van Achter, member of the Brussels parliament, reports BX1.

“If we want to make Brussels a smart city, launching the 5G network is an absolute must,” said Bianca Debaets, another member of the Brussels parliament. “But the current radiation standards, which are almost 50 times stricter than what the European Union and the World Health Organisation allow, will not be changed for the time being, which will make us lag behind in Europe,” she said.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times