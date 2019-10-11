 
Brussels hotel announces 100 free stays ahead of official opening
Friday, 11 October, 2019
    Brussels hotel announces 100 free stays ahead of official opening

    Friday, 11 October 2019
    Credit: QBIC hotels

    A brand new hotel opening in Brussels is looking for people who want to come and try the hotel for free. 

    Before it officially opens on 1 November, the Qbic hotel in Brussels-City is offering 100 people the chance to spend a night in the hotel for free, with breakfast and an evening meal.

    In its tenth year of existence, Qbic already operates in London, Amsterdam and plans to open in Manchester and Brussels soon. The new hotel will take the site of the former Sheraton Hotel on Rue Paul Spaak.

    In order to get the free room, registration must be done before Tuesday, 15 October, 11.59 PM with a motivation why you deserve a place among the hundred testers. 

    Those who are successful will be required to submit feedback to the hotel in exchange for the free night. 

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

