 
20 firefighters intervene to put out fire in Eterbeek apartment
Tuesday, 15 October, 2019
    A fire that broke out in an apartment building in Eterbeek on Monday prompted a intervention from 20 firefighters. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    A fire that broke out in a four-story building on Generaal Lemanlaan in Eterbeek at around 3:15 PM on Monday prompted an intervention from 20 firefighters.

    The fire, which originated in the kitchen of the apartment on the second-floor, caused heavy smoke that spread throughout the apartment and the staircase of the building.

    When the fire brigade arrived, the occupants of the building had evacuated and were waiting outside. Nobody was injured.

    “It was an accidental fire and the [second floor] apartment, the person living there will have to search for another place to live for a few days because there was much smoke,” said Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels firefighter department. 

    “The occupants on the first, third and fourth floor can continue to stay,” Derieuw added.

    The firefighters were present on the scene for one hour and fifty minutes.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times 

