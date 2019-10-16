 
Youth for Climate, Gilet Jaunes to hold joint protest against police violence
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 October, 2019
Latest News:
Youth for Climate, Gilet Jaunes to hold joint...
Belgium in Brief: Criminal found dead, police in...
Photos of Flemish youth clubs targeted by paedophiles...
Café owner who used cameras to record female...
Murder trial halted after most wanted criminal commits...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    Youth for Climate, Gilet Jaunes to hold joint protest against police violence
    Belgium in Brief: Criminal found dead, police in the spotlight and snake in Brussels restaurant
    Photos of Flemish youth clubs targeted by paedophiles
    Café owner who used cameras to record female customers in toilets receives sentence
    Murder trial halted after most wanted criminal commits suicide in cell
    Two Belgians arrested on suspicion of financing escape of jihadist women from Syria
    How Brexit will change Gare du Midi
    Non-Belgians occupy nearly 30% of Brussels jobs
    Firefighters capture snake found in Brussels restaurant
    Last maximum security prison complex in Belgium to shut down
    Customs seeks to increase drug-screening at Antwerp port from 1 to 100%
    History teacher develops video game with gaming company to teach students about Ancient Greece
    Spotlight on police following claims of heavy-handed action against climate activists
    Dutch integration courses to remain free in Brussels but will cost €360 in Flanders
    Twenty nominated for Golden Boy football Award, but no Belgians
    Train traffic in Brussels disrupted by IT problems
    Greens call for extension of legal deadline for abortions
    Father and six children discovered on Dutch farm waiting for ‘the end of times’
    Brussels Airport announces new flights to Morocco and Norway from the end of October
    Anderlecht football club punished with €5,000 fine for Kompany’s double role
    View more

    Youth for Climate, Gilet Jaunes to hold joint protest against police violence

    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    Protesters gathered in the square were dispersed by police using teargas and water cannons. Credit: © Belga

    Climate and anti-establishment protesters in Belgium have announced a collective protest against a perceived “normalisation” of police violence during recent demonstrations.

    Organisers chose the date of 21 October for the demonstration, in an effort to make it coincide with a Brussels city council, according to the event’s Facebook page.

    Groups who have demonstrated for diametrically opposed objectives, like Youth for Climate and the Gilets Jaunes, will join forces in the demonstration, in which over 2,000 people have already expressed an interest in.

    News of the protest, dubbed “United Against Police Violence,” comes after climate protesters participating in an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at the weekend denounced the “unacceptably violent” reaction of police.

    “Following such repression, we have to join together to make our voices heard!” the organisers wrote, adding: “The normalisation of police violence is particularly worrying. This situation cannot last and we need to united and make this situation visible.”

    Related News:

     

    An internal investigation was launched on Monday following police’s use of tear gas and water cannons against environmental protesters blockading a square near the Royal Palace, after which over 400 arrests were made.

    Ten organisations in total are taking part in the protests, including a citizen-based group who provide relief to migrants and asylum seekers.

    Members of the Gilets Jaunes movement, fighting against tax hikes on fuel, have said they will attend to protest arrests during demonstrations they organised after the elections in May, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

    Organisers said the demonstration will be “static” and non-violent, and that people give speeches and share testimonies with the crowd.

    The Brussels-Ixelles police zone confirmed that organisers had lodged a demonstration application and that Brussels Mayor Philippe Close will make the final call on whether it can go ahead.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job