 
EU and UK reach draft agreement on Brexit deal
Thursday, 17 October, 2019
    EU and UK reach draft agreement on Brexit deal

    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    Boris Johnson, one of the favourites to succeed Theresa May as head of government, threatened not to pay the bill due to the EU. Credit: © Belga

    EU and UK negotiators have reached a draft agreement on a new Brexit deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Twitter.

    This news comes before a meeting of European leaders in Brussels, ahead of the proposed 31 October leave date.

     

    The deal – however – must still gain approval from Europe’s leaders and the British Parliament, where Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May struggled to get approval for previous deals, leading to her eventual resignation.

    The Northern Irish Unionist Party DUP, which is part of the parliamentary coalition of the British Conservative government, said on Thursday morning that it opposed Boris Johnson’s proposed compromise for Brexit.

    “As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues,” a DUP spokesman warned, referring to two points considered by the EU as problematic.

    This position has remained the same, despite Johnson’s announcement, according to reports.

    The text of this agreement should be quickly transmitted to the EU leaders, who could approve it at their summit in Brussels which begins at 15:00 on Thursday.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

