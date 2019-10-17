EU and UK reach draft agreement on Brexit deal

Boris Johnson, one of the favourites to succeed Theresa May as head of government, threatened not to pay the bill due to the EU. Credit: © Belga

EU and UK negotiators have reached a draft agreement on a new Brexit deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Twitter.

This news comes before a meeting of European leaders in Brussels, ahead of the proposed 31 October leave date.

We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019

🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal – we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9 — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019

The deal – however – must still gain approval from Europe’s leaders and the British Parliament, where Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May struggled to get approval for previous deals, leading to her eventual resignation.

The Northern Irish Unionist Party DUP, which is part of the parliamentary coalition of the British Conservative government, said on Thursday morning that it opposed Boris Johnson’s proposed compromise for Brexit.

“As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues,” a DUP spokesman warned, referring to two points considered by the EU as problematic.

This position has remained the same, despite Johnson’s announcement, according to reports.

The text of this agreement should be quickly transmitted to the EU leaders, who could approve it at their summit in Brussels which begins at 15:00 on Thursday.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times