 
Stromae to feature on Coldplay’s new album, new song released
Friday, 25 October, 2019
Stromae to feature on Coldplay's new album, new song released
Children among dozens found inside van in suspected...
Fewer soldiers on Belgian streets to protect citizens...
CO leaks cause four people to be hospitalised...
Climate emergency declared by three more Brussels municipalities...
    Stromae to feature on Coldplay’s new album, new song released

    Friday, 25 October 2019
    Credit: Pxhere

    Belgian artist Stromae has been revealed as one of the artists to be featured on the new album by the British band Coldplay.

    Stromae’s French-language vocals appear alongside Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on the song on ‘Arabesque’, which is now available online.

    “He is maybe one of the best artists in the world and he is just wonderful,” Martin explained in an interview with BBC Radio 1. Martin also added that Stromae’s Racine Carrée provided some inspiration for the new album.

    In addition to Stromae, Femi Kuti, Tiwa Savage and Jacob Collier also feature on the new album. Coldplay officially confirmed that they would release a double album, Everyday Life, on November 22nd.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

