 
Taxi company for women only ‘Girl’s Ride’ to come to Brussels
Monday, 28 October, 2019
Taxi company for women only 'Girl's Ride' to come to Brussels
    Taxi company for women only ‘Girl’s Ride’ to come to Brussels

    Monday, 28 October 2019
    How exactly the taxi service will work is not entirely clear yet, but so far there are two female drivers. Credit: Flickr/ZeroOne

    Girl’s Ride, a new taxi company in Brussels will have two cars driving around Brussels on Saturday nights that will only give rides to women.

    A ride at Girl’s Ride will be available between 9:00 PM and 4:00 AM in Brussels on Saturday nights, and cost €10, the team announced on their Instagram account. The taxi company is an initiative of a 24-year-old student, who said that she does not always feel safe when going out as a woman in the city. “The independence of women and their well-being in society is my greatest concern,” she said, reports La Dernière Heure.

    “We are surprised by the scale of our initiative, but very proud of the project and the reactions we have received so far,” the initiator said, reports Bruzz. “However, as we want to offer optimal service to everyone interested, the creation of the project takes more time than we anticipated,” she added.

    There are no further details of how the project will work yet. The concept has existed for some time in other cities, like London and Paris. How exactly the taxi service will work is not entirely clear yet, but so far there are two female drivers.

    However, refusing a man as a passenger or as a driver is discrimination, according to the law. The women-only taxis in London work as a separate member club within a regular taxi company to avoid that. In France, the apps only offer female drivers, but men are also allowed to board if they are accompanied by a woman.

    The team will communicate further details once everything has been organised. “Our priority remains safety, but it is very likely that we will have to make some practical changes,” they said on Instagram.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

