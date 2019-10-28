Police car collides with female motorcyclist during chase

A police car collided with a female motorcyclist in Brussels on Sunday evening while the police were in pursuit of somebody other than the woman.

The collision occurred late on Sunday evening on Square Sainctelette near the intersection with Quai de Willebroeck.

The woman was seriously injured in the collision and was brought to a nearby hospital for immediate care.

Similarly, the officers who were driving the police car were brought to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Although the woman is not in critical condition, her injuries are serious. The same is true of the police officers.

The specific circumstances of how the accident happened are still unclear.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times