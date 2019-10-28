 
Brussels’ ex-teacher caught dealing crystal meth via gay dating app Grindr
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 28 October, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels’ ex-teacher caught dealing crystal meth via gay...
‘Relieved that no one died in a ditch,’...
Belgian ‘Pokemon murderer’ sentenced to life imprisonment...
Ousted Catalan leader to appear before Brussels court...
It’s time to discuss political content, says new...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 28 October 2019
    Brussels’ ex-teacher caught dealing crystal meth via gay dating app Grindr
    ‘Relieved that no one died in a ditch,’ says EU Brexit coordinator
    Belgian ‘Pokemon murderer’ sentenced to life imprisonment
    Ousted Catalan leader to appear before Brussels court over new extradition request
    It’s time to discuss political content, says new Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès
    Suspicious package found at Porte de Namur
    Police car collides with female motorcyclist during chase
    Court orders mental reevalution of infamous paedophile Dutroux as lawyers prepare early release
    No link at this stage between different child kidnapping attempts in Brussels
    Unemployment in the Arab world fuels protests
    Taxi company for women only ‘Girl’s Ride’ to come to Brussels
    Ryanair starts direct Charleroi-Tel Aviv flights
    Flemish TV show confronts politicians with 500 family members of cyclists killed in car accidents
    Belgium advances €3,8 Billion F-35 fighter jet contract
    Antwerp University hit by cyberattack
    Belgium’s new government asked to change company car system
    Brexit: EU agrees to 31 January 2020 extension
    Albanian interior ministry tracks down Brussels man’s stolen bike
    Powerplays, superheroes and changing rulesets: why Europe must learn to stand up for itself
    Kidnapping attempts continue in Brussels, another incident on Saturday
    View more

    Brussels’ ex-teacher caught dealing crystal meth via gay dating app Grindr

    Monday, 28 October 2019
    The man used gay dating app Grindr to sell crystal meth. Credit: The Brussels Times

    An ex-teacher (47) in Ixelles risks two years in prison with probation delay for dealing crystal meth using the gay dating app Grindr.

    During the summer of 2018, the police got wind of the fact that the man had been involved in dealing drugs from an apartment on the Rue du Marché au Charbon, in the middle of Brussels’ gay district, for several months.

    “I have been dealing for several months now. Sometimes about 30 to 40 customers a day pass by, earning me around €400 a day,” he said after the police caught him, reports Bruzz. “I sell to finance my own use,” he added.

    “Crystal meth is an extremely dangerous drug that is on the rise, especially in gay environments. Through Grindr, he was able to recruit customers and earn a substantial amount of extra money,” said public prosecutor, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The dating app is being increasingly used for the sale of illicit drugs among gay and bisexual men, according to a report made by NBC News. Users feature the capital letter T on their profiles, referring to meth’s street name Tina, or use the diamond emoji to indicate that they are selling.

    The prosecutor’s office demanded a two-year jail sentence with probation postponement. “The accused has gone through a very positive evolution. He is clean, and on the right track. An effective jail sentence could thwart this, and that would be a shame,” the prosecutor added. The man’s lawyer is working towards a fully suspended sentence.

    The verdict will be delivered on Tuesday.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job