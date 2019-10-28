 
Seven Brussels bus routes to be altered from Monday 4 November
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 28 October, 2019
Latest News:
Seven Brussels bus routes to be altered from...
Steam engine train to connect Brussels and Mechelen...
Over 40% of Brussels residents carry objects for...
Brussels’ ex-teacher caught dealing crystal meth via gay...
‘Relieved that no one died in a ditch,’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 28 October 2019
    Seven Brussels bus routes to be altered from Monday 4 November
    Steam engine train to connect Brussels and Mechelen
    Over 40% of Brussels residents carry objects for self-defence
    Brussels’ ex-teacher caught dealing crystal meth via gay dating app Grindr
    ‘Relieved that no one died in a ditch,’ says EU Brexit coordinator
    Belgian ‘Pokemon murderer’ sentenced to life imprisonment
    Ousted Catalan leader to appear before Brussels court over new extradition request
    It’s time to discuss political content, says new Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès
    Suspicious package found at Porte de Namur
    Police car collides with female motorcyclist during chase
    Court orders mental reevalution of infamous paedophile Dutroux as lawyers prepare early release
    No link at this stage between different child kidnapping attempts in Brussels
    Unemployment in the Arab world fuels protests
    Taxi company for women only ‘Girl’s Ride’ to come to Brussels
    Ryanair starts direct Charleroi-Tel Aviv flights
    Flemish TV show confronts politicians with 500 family members of cyclists killed in car accidents
    Belgium advances €3,8 Billion F-35 fighter jet contract
    Antwerp University hit by cyberattack
    Belgium’s new government asked to change company car system
    Brexit: EU agrees to 31 January 2020 extension
    View more

    Seven Brussels bus routes to be altered from Monday 4 November

    Monday, 28 October 2019
    The Brussels' public transport company STIB will alter the routes of seven bus lines. Credit: Wikipedia

    The Brussels’ public transport company STIB will alter the routes of seven bus lines in the North-West of the Region, starting from Monday 4 November.

    The routes of lines 13, 14, 20, 49, 53, 83/84 and 88 in the Brussels-Capital-Region will be altered as part of the new bus plan of the company.

    Line 13, that used to end at Simonis, will be extended to Étangs Noirs/Zwarte Vijvers to be able to connect with metro lines 1 and 5.

    Line 14, which now ends at the UZ Brussel, will be extended to Heysel/Heizel via the Avenue de l’Arbre Ballon/Dikke Beukenlaan and the Roi Baudoin/Koning Boudewijn, making the connection to metro line 6 possible.

    Line 20 will follow a new route between the Étangs Noirs/Zwarte Vijvers and Bastogne via Karreveld, making a connection to the metro via the Osseghem/Ossegem, Étangs Noirs/Zwarte Vijvers and Ribaucourt stations.

    Line 49 will take a new route starting from bus stop Bastogne to the Simonis station, that will be the end station, ensuring a connection to metro lines 2 and 6.

    Line 53 will also be operated with articulated buses, to offer more seats and more comfort to the passengers. It will follow a new route between Bockstael and Westland Shopping (Anderlecht), where it will also end, instead of at UZ Brussel.

    Line 84 between Berchem Station and Heysel/Heizel will no longer be operated. Its route will partly be taken over by line 14 and the new bus line 83. The 83 will drive along the 84 route and follow a new route between the stops Centenaire/Eeuwfeest and Heysel/Heizel via the Brugmann hospital, making sure the Avenue Charles-Quint bus stops will be served.

    Line 88 will offer a new direct and faster connection between Jette, Bockstael, Tour & Taxis and the city centre with the end of the line moved from Heysel/Heizel to the UZ Brussel.

    The complete routes with all new stops can be found on STIB’s website.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job