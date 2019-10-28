Seven Brussels bus routes to be altered from Monday 4 November

The Brussels' public transport company STIB will alter the routes of seven bus lines. Credit: Wikipedia

The Brussels’ public transport company STIB will alter the routes of seven bus lines in the North-West of the Region, starting from Monday 4 November.

The routes of lines 13, 14, 20, 49, 53, 83/84 and 88 in the Brussels-Capital-Region will be altered as part of the new bus plan of the company.

Line 13, that used to end at Simonis, will be extended to Étangs Noirs/Zwarte Vijvers to be able to connect with metro lines 1 and 5.

Line 14, which now ends at the UZ Brussel, will be extended to Heysel/Heizel via the Avenue de l’Arbre Ballon/Dikke Beukenlaan and the Roi Baudoin/Koning Boudewijn, making the connection to metro line 6 possible.

Line 20 will follow a new route between the Étangs Noirs/Zwarte Vijvers and Bastogne via Karreveld, making a connection to the metro via the Osseghem/Ossegem, Étangs Noirs/Zwarte Vijvers and Ribaucourt stations.

Line 49 will take a new route starting from bus stop Bastogne to the Simonis station, that will be the end station, ensuring a connection to metro lines 2 and 6.

Line 53 will also be operated with articulated buses, to offer more seats and more comfort to the passengers. It will follow a new route between Bockstael and Westland Shopping (Anderlecht), where it will also end, instead of at UZ Brussel.

Line 84 between Berchem Station and Heysel/Heizel will no longer be operated. Its route will partly be taken over by line 14 and the new bus line 83. The 83 will drive along the 84 route and follow a new route between the stops Centenaire/Eeuwfeest and Heysel/Heizel via the Brugmann hospital, making sure the Avenue Charles-Quint bus stops will be served.

Line 88 will offer a new direct and faster connection between Jette, Bockstael, Tour & Taxis and the city centre with the end of the line moved from Heysel/Heizel to the UZ Brussel.

The complete routes with all new stops can be found on STIB’s website.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times