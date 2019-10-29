 
Man from Charleroi under arrest for attempted murder of ex-partner
Tuesday, 29 October, 2019
    Man from Charleroi under arrest for attempted murder of ex-partner

    Tuesday, 29 October 2019
    The murder attempt took place in Marcinelle, in Charleroi, on Saturday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    A man has been placed under arrest for the attempted murder of his former partner, the Charleroi public prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday.

    The murder attempt took place in an apartment on Rue de la Regence in Marcinelle in Charleroi on Saturday morning.

    After a fight broke out between the man and his ex-partner, the former stabbed his ex-partner (22) three times, causing serious injury. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital.

    The man came before an investigating judge over the weekend, who placed him under arrest.

    The suspect will come before the Charleroi council chamber on Wednesday.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

