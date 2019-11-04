Bomb alert at Brussels Palace of Justice prompts evacuation

The bomb alert prompted an evacuation of some offices of the Palace of Justice on Monday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A bomb alert at the Brussels Palace of Justice on Monday afternoon has prompted an evacuation from the building.

According to the Brussels police, a suspicious package was discovered in one of the parking lots of the courthouse, explains BX1.

The police are on the scene and have set up a security perimeter.

The jury selection hearing for the trial of the crime of genocide in Rwanda which was supposed to be taking place in the court of assizes on Monday has been interrupted by the evacuation, according to Belga news agency.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times