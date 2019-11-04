 
Bomb alert at Brussels Palace of Justice prompts evacuation
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 04 November, 2019
Latest News:
Slight increase in marriages in Belgium...
Man (68) to face sexual abuse complaint lodged...
Iran announces huge increase in its enriched uranium...
King starts new consultation round after failure to...
Young woman steals almost €1,500 worth of condoms...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 04 November 2019
    Slight increase in marriages in Belgium
    Man (68) to face sexual abuse complaint lodged by retirement home roommates
    Iran announces huge increase in its enriched uranium production
    King starts new consultation round after failure to form federal government
    Young woman steals almost €1,500 worth of condoms
    Union warns of ‘deteriorating conditions’ for Brussels pensioners
    Bomb alert at Brussels Palace of Justice prompts evacuation
    Kings preformateurs’ task will not be extended after failure to form federal government
    Two children of Belgian jihadist registered in Turkey
    Belgium’s intelligence agency warns travellers against foreign espionnage
    ‘We must tackle the causes of urban deaths’
    Flemish awareness campaign to focus on ‘grey zone’ in sexually inappropriate behaviour
    License plates scans not followed-up on
    Man arrested on murder charges after former partner found dead inside car boot
    Leuven arts faculty bans ‘humiliating’ student initiations
    Flanders eyes standardised testing of all preschoolers’ Dutch language skills
    Petrol prices increase from Tuesday
    Unequal Pay Day: European women work ‘for free’ starting from Monday 4 November
    Brussels students warns of sexual assault by fake taxi driver
    Crewman pulled dead from Bruges canal, another hospitalised in critical condition
    View more

    Bomb alert at Brussels Palace of Justice prompts evacuation

    Monday, 04 November 2019
    The bomb alert prompted an evacuation of some offices of the Palace of Justice on Monday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    A bomb alert at the Brussels Palace of Justice on Monday afternoon has prompted an evacuation from the building.

    According to the Brussels police, a suspicious package was discovered in one of the parking lots of the courthouse, explains BX1.

    The police are on the scene and have set up a security perimeter.

    The jury selection hearing for the trial of the crime of genocide in Rwanda which was supposed to be taking place in the court of assizes on Monday has been interrupted by the evacuation, according to Belga news agency.  

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job