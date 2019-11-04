 
Brussels dancer opens own dancing studio after performance on The Ellen Show
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 04 November, 2019
Latest News:
Huawei to spend US$40 billion on supplies from...
Comeback Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters delayed due...
Nacer Bendrer to spend an extra three years...
Majority of employees are inactive before retiring...
Brussels government deficit is €312.7 million bigger than...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 04 November 2019
    Huawei to spend US$40 billion on supplies from Europe in five years to offset U.S. ban
    Comeback Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters delayed due to knee injury
    Nacer Bendrer to spend an extra three years in jail
    Majority of employees are inactive before retiring
    Brussels government deficit is €312.7 million bigger than originally estimated
    Trial on genocidal killing of Belgian-Rwandan family kicks off in Brussels
    Brussels dancer opens own dancing studio after performance on The Ellen Show
    Slight increase in marriages in Belgium
    Man (68) to face sexual abuse complaint lodged by retirement home roommates
    Iran announces huge increase in its enriched uranium production
    King starts new consultation round after failure to form federal government
    Young woman steals almost €1,500 worth of condoms
    Union warns of ‘deteriorating conditions’ for Brussels pensioners
    Bomb alert at Brussels Palace of Justice prompts evacuation
    Kings preformateurs’ task will not be extended after failure to form federal government
    Two children of Belgian jihadist registered in Turkey
    Belgium’s intelligence agency warns travellers against foreign espionnage
    ‘We must tackle the causes of urban deaths’
    Flemish awareness campaign to focus on ‘grey zone’ in sexually inappropriate behaviour
    License plates scans not followed-up on
    View more

    Brussels dancer opens own dancing studio after performance on The Ellen Show

    Monday, 04 November 2019
    Bonsenge will start giving classes of afro dance for children in her new dancing studio. Credit: Youtube/The Ellen Show

    Jeny Bonsenge, a woman from Molenbeek who was invited to The Ellen Show to dance with her 9-year-old student Anaé after a video of them went viral, will start giving classes of afro dance after the number of requests she has gotten after the performance.

    The video of Bonsenge and Anaé dancing was made at the opening of Bonsenge’s new dancing studio in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, AfroHouse Belgium, three weeks ago. British princess Meghan Markle sent it to Ellen DeGeneres, after which she invited the duo on her show. The video was reposted by artists Timbaland and Ciara and went viral on the internet.

    During The Ellen Show, the dancers performed the dance they did in the video and received $10,000 (about €9,000) each.

    Bonsenge will start giving classes of afro dance for children in her new dancing studio after she received tons of messages after her performance on Ellen.

    “I have been filming us dancing together for a while, but this video put a lot in motion. People think our videos are nice because of the diversity,” Bonsenge said to Bruzz.

    “It has been my dream to open my own dance school for a long time. When suddenly I got that invitation from Ellen DeGeneres after our video went viral, and suddenly I got more money to run the school. That is, of course, an amazing start,” she said.

    “Afro dance is a very cultural thing, but I open it to everyone. People with African roots, but also Moroccan people, Belgians, Italians and Asians follow my class. I love the mix,” she added.

    With the money that Bonsenge received from Ellen, she will further develop her studio, but a part will go to her Dance4Kids aid project, with which she helps children in Kinshasa and Portugal.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job