 
Spontaneous De Lijn strike causes disruption in Brussels outskirts
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 05 November, 2019
Latest News:
Scout leader convicted of branding three children during...
People from Flanders and Brussels better at English...
E-scooter crash during rush hour leaves one hospitalised...
Belgian IS follower arrested after crossing into Turkey...
Investigation launched after employee suffers severe burns at...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 05 November 2019
    Scout leader convicted of branding three children during initiation ceremony
    People from Flanders and Brussels better at English than Walloons
    E-scooter crash during rush hour leaves one hospitalised
    Belgian IS follower arrested after crossing into Turkey
    Investigation launched after employee suffers severe burns at fries factory
    Children pulled alive from pond in Namur, one woman still missing
    Spontaneous De Lijn strike causes disruption in Brussels outskirts
    Post office to cut back deliveries of non-priority mail
    Huawei to spend $40 billion on supplies from Europe to offset US ban
    Comeback Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters delayed due to knee injury
    Accomplice to Brussels Jewish museum attacker gets 18 years in jail
    Majority of employees are inactive before retiring
    Brussels government deficit is €312.7 million bigger than originally estimated
    Trial on genocidal killing of Belgian-Rwandan family kicks off in Brussels
    Brussels dancer opens own dancing studio after performance on The Ellen Show
    Slight increase in marriages in Belgium
    Man (68) to face sexual abuse complaint lodged by retirement home roommates
    Iran confirms a tenfold increase in its enriched uranium production
    King starts new consultation round after failure to form federal government
    Young woman steals almost €1,500 worth of condoms
    View more

    Spontaneous De Lijn strike causes disruption in Brussels outskirts

    Tuesday, 05 November 2019
    Several De Lijn workers left the depots located on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday morning in a spontaneous strike. Credit: Belga.

    A spontaneous strike by De Lijn workers on Tuesday morning has caused heavy traffic in the outskirts of Brussels.

    Several workers spontaneously left the depots of the public transport company on Tuesday morning and stopped working.

    “The impact of the strike is not immediately clear,” De Lijn spokesperson Ine Pieters told Bruzz.

    Although bus routes have been severely disrupted as a result of the strike, it has not yet been confirmed specifically which lines are most affected.

    “We are currently collecting that information,” Pieters explained.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job