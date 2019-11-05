Spontaneous De Lijn strike causes disruption in Brussels outskirts

Several De Lijn workers left the depots located on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday morning in a spontaneous strike. Credit: Belga.

A spontaneous strike by De Lijn workers on Tuesday morning has caused heavy traffic in the outskirts of Brussels.

Several workers spontaneously left the depots of the public transport company on Tuesday morning and stopped working.

“The impact of the strike is not immediately clear,” De Lijn spokesperson Ine Pieters told Bruzz.

Although bus routes have been severely disrupted as a result of the strike, it has not yet been confirmed specifically which lines are most affected.

“We are currently collecting that information,” Pieters explained.